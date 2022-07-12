Why is Virat Kohli not playing today's IND vs ENG ODI?

Virat Kohli has not been included in India's playing XI for the ODI series opener against England at the Oval on Tuesday, July 12.

Reports emerged on Monday claiming the senior batter has suffered a groin niggle and that he will undergo scans on Tuesday to determine the seriousness of the injury. Skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss confirmed the development, saying the team is monitoring him.

The reports were then confirmed by the BCCI, who put out a tweet clarifying that the top-order batter is carrying a mild groin strain and was not considered for selection for the Oval ODI. Arshdeep Singh was also ruled out due to a strain on his right abdomen.

BCCI @BCCI UPDATE: Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England.



Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them.



#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND UPDATE: Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England.Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them. 🚨 UPDATE: Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them.#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND

There is little clarity as to whether Kohli will be back for the second ODI which is a big blow for India. With the 2022 T20 World Cup closing in and the batter struggling to regain form, they need him to play as many matches as possible.

ODIs are his strongest format and this three-match series can help him regain his confidence.

BCCI @BCCI Toss Update



have elected to bowl against England in the first



Follow the match bit.ly/ENGvIND-1STODI Toss Update #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against England in the first #ENGvIND ODI.Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia have elected to bowl against England in the first #ENGvIND ODI. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/ENGvIND-1STODI https://t.co/8xh9xJdWxs

Interestingly, Virat Kohli's average of 45.07 against England, though still brilliant, is his worst among the countries he has faced in at least two ODIs. He would love to set that straight in the next two games, especially after a poor Test at Edgbaston.

Who has replaced Virat Kohli in India's XI?

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda BREAKING



Virat Kohli misses out from the Starting XI for the first ODI against England due to an injury.



Shreyas Iyer replaces him in the XI.



#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter BREAKINGVirat Kohli misses out from the Starting XI for the first ODI against England due to an injury.Shreyas Iyer replaces him in the XI. 🚨 BREAKING 🚨Virat Kohli misses out from the Starting XI for the first ODI against England due to an injury. Shreyas Iyer replaces him in the XI. #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/IufiPqGbWC

Shreyas Iyer will bat at No. 3 in the talisman's absence. The right-hander has played just one ODI against England in March 2021, and scored six runs. He last played for India in an ODI in February this year and scored a brilliant 80.

Iyer struggled in the T20I series that preceded the ODIs, with his short-ball problem coming to the fore. England will once again target him and how he tackles it will be interesting to watch.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

England's playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far