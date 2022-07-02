"Would have definitely given England a shock" - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant & Ravindra Jadeja's record stand vs England

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes the record partnership of 222 runs between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja would have deflated England's morale.

India were 98/5 at one stage and it looked like they would be lucky to get to a score of 200. However, Pant's counter-attacking innings of 146 and Jadeja's calmness at the other end have brought the visitors roaring back into the game. The latter is notably still unbeaten on 83 off 163 balls heading into Day 2.

England have had a problem getting rid of lower middle-order partnerships of late. The New Zealand pair of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell troubled them in the recently-concluded Test series even though they whitewashed the Kiwis.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim Jaffer explained the key differences between the two partnerships:

"(On whether Jadeja-Pant frustrated England like Blundell-Mitchell) Yes, this has become a pattern for England since the last three Tests. They are able to pick the first five wickets but Mitchell and Blundell were able to form big partnerships. But the rate at which this partnership happened would have definitely given England a shock."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Two heroes of the Day for India - Pant scored 146, Jadeja unbeaten on 83. 222 partnership in just 239 balls. Rescued India from 98/5 to 320/6.



World class stuff by Jadeja and Pant! Two heroes of the Day for India - Pant scored 146, Jadeja unbeaten on 83. 222 partnership in just 239 balls. Rescued India from 98/5 to 320/6.World class stuff by Jadeja and Pant! https://t.co/FrCMVLtyV1

Wasim Jaffer on Ravindra Jadeja's threat with the ball

England put India into bat after looking at the conditions, which were bowler-friendly, and because they have been so successful chasing of late. However, the pitch has since looked a bit dry with variable bounce on offer.

Consequently, Ravindra Jadeja's ability to bowl stump-to-stump and get the odd ball to turn could be crucial for India. Wasim Jaffer believes the 33-year-old will be more than a handful as the Test goes on. He stated:

"(On whether Jadeja will be dangerous on this pitch after Day 3) I hope so, because India will be bowling in second and then in fourth innings. So I think Jadeja's role will become extremely crucial there."

Although India ended Day 1 on 338/7, they will want to get to the 400-run mark as they will be aware of England's new brand of attacking cricket. The hosts can score quickly and the onus will be on the visitors' bowlers to keep them at bay.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far