Yuzvendra Chahal claims 4 as India bowl out England for 246 in 2nd ODI at Lord’s

Team India bowled out England for 246 in 49 overs after winning the toss and bowling first at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14) in the second ODI of their three-match series. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred for the visitors with 4-47 as India did not allow England to settle in. Pacers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah also impressed with two wickets apiece.

England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy survived testing opening spells from Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. While Bairstow looked impressive, Roy was out of sorts and had quite a few close shaves. The duo added 41 for the opening wicket before Roy (23 off 33) flicked Pandya straight to deep-backward square leg.

Bairstow crunched a few well-timed boundaries and looked dangerous when he was bowled by Chahal for a run-a-ball 38. The England opener missed an attempted slog sweep as the leg-spinner smartly tossed one up. Chahal had another big scalp when he beat Joe Root (11)'s sweep and trapped him lbw with a loopy delivery.

England captain Jos Buttler’s horror run with the bat continued, as he was cleaned up by Shami for 4. The right-handed batter attempted a flick but missed the inswinger, and the ball crashed into the stumps.

Ben Stokes looked in decent touch, but on 21, a reverse sweep off Chahal led to his undoing. The left-hander missed the ball and was struck right in front of the stumps. Stokes’ dismissal left England in trouble at 102- 5.

Moeen Ali, David Willey lift England to decent total

Liam Livingstone began a counter-attack for the hosts, going down the track to Chahal and launching him for a six over long-on. He smacked Pandya for a six and four off consecutive deliveries. The pacer had his revenge the very next ball, though, as Livingstone (33) dragged a short ball to deep square leg.

England were in danger of being bowled under 200. However, Moeen Ali (47) and David Willey (41) featured in a defiant seventh-wicket stand of 62 to give the total a semblance of respectability.

Ali smashed a length ball from Prasidh Krishna over the ropes in the 37th over, which ended with another six being carted over fine leg by Willey. The stand was broken when Ali toe-ended a slog-sweep off Chahal to deep square leg.

Willey began the 47th over by whacking Bumrah over deep square leg for a six. The Indian pacer soon outfoxed Willey with a change of pace, though, forcing him to lob a catch to long-on. Brydon Carse (2) was trapped in front by Krishna, and the England innings ended when Bumrah knocked over Reece Topley for 3 off the last ball of the 49th over.

