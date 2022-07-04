“If you get out to a good ball, you shouldn’t think too much” - Zaheer Khan analyzes Virat Kohli’s dismissal on Day 3 of Birmingham Test

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan credited England captain Ben Stokes for his dismissal of Virat Kohli on Day 3 of the Birmingham Test on Sunday (July 3). According to Zaheer, Kohli got a good delivery and there wasn’t much he could do about it.

Kohli’s poor form with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 20 in India’s second innings. He looked good until Stokes bowled a delivery that bounced awkwardly and forced the batter to glove the ball behind the wickets. Keeper Sam Billings could not hold on to the chance, but Joe Root at first slip took the catch on the rebound.

Analyzing the Indian batter’s dismissal, Zaheer opined that Stokes’ delivery was too good for Kohli. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

“He got a good delivery. That’s how I would describe his dismissal in short. I always believe that if you get out to a good ball, you shouldn’t think too much. Virat Kohli was looking good and batting positively. His footwork was good and he played some nice drives."

Zaheer added:

Can’t do much about it. If a bowler gets you out with a good ball, what kind of analysis can you do for it? You have to give credit to the bowler. When you are at fault, that is the time you need to improve.”

Kohli’s dismissal on Sunday extended his wretched run in international cricket. He was out for 11 in the first innings of the Test, bowled by Matthew Potts following a failed attempt to leave a delivery outside off stump. The ball struck the bat and proceeded to hit the stumps.

“Pujara will be very happy with his form” - Zaheer Khan on Indian batter’s comeback

While Kohli’s poor form continued, Cheteshwar Pujara reached a defiant 50* in the second innings by stumps on Day 3. Zaheer was all praise for Pujara for the manner in which he has worked his way back into the Test team. He stated:

“Pujara will be very happy with his form. He played county cricket before this Test and prepared very well. That was a definite positive. The one criticism made of him is that he slows down the momentum sometimes after India get a good start.

"He has worked on that. He has always been the one to anchor the Indian innings. He has taken added responsibility in this match by batting out of position for the team.”

After India lost three wickets for 75 in their second innings, Pujara and Rishabh Pant (30*) added an unbroken 50 for the fourth wicket by stumps on Day 3. The visitors have a healthy lead of 257 with two days left in the Test.

