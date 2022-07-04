“They didn't have that” - Mohammed Siraj points out the major difference between Indian and New Zealand bowlers against England

Pacer Mohammed Siraj reckons that extra pace has been the major difference between the Indian and New Zealand bowlers against England. Siraj pointed out that all Indian fast bowlers can bowl at 140 kph, which wasn’t the case with the Kiwis.

England went into the rescheduled Test against India in Birmingham on a high, having hammered New Zealand 3-0 at home. However, India’s bowlers have proved to be a tougher proposition for the English batters.

Mohammed Siraj (4/66) was one of the standout performers with the ball in the first innings as India held England to 284 after putting up 416. Speaking after the end of Day 3, the 28-year-old shared his views on why England found it tougher against Indian bowlers in comparison to the Kiwis. He explained:

“When we saw the New Zealand series, we realised that our every bowler is 140-plus and they (New Zealand bowlers) didn't have that. We had that ability and also we also had played against England last year.”

Siraj continued:

“So that was our plus point, as were aware of their weak points and that is why we got the success.”

While India managed to get the better of most England batters, Jonny Bairstow continued his fine form, cracking his third Test ton in as many matches. On what India’s plan was against the in-form batter, Mohammed Siraj said:

“As bowlers, we had to just keep patience. Bairstow is in form and he has been continuously playing attacking batting since the New Zealand series. So we were aware his confidence was high.”

He added:

“Our simple plan was to stick to our basics and, no matter what he did for us, it was a matter of one ball - be it an inswinger or seaming in off the pitch.”

BCCI @BCCI



Live - #ENGvIND Two wickets fall in quick succession as Jonny Bairstow and Stuart Broad depart.Live - bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST Two wickets fall in quick succession as Jonny Bairstow and Stuart Broad depart.Live - bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST #ENGvIND https://t.co/zUvpNyvILP

Bairstow smashed 106 off 140 balls, with the aid of 14 fours and two sixes, as England recovered from 83/5 to post a decent total of 284 in their first innings.

“Plan was to hit consistently in one area” - Mohammed Siraj

Indian bowlers were completely dominant in the early part of England’s innings but looked a bit flat once Bairstow began his assault. Asked for his assessment of the Edgbaston surface, Mohammed Siraj commented:

“In the first innings, the pitch was helpful to begin with, but after that it became flatter subsequently. So our only plan was to hit consistently in one area. Also, the more effort balls we could deliver, then it would be effective for the bowlers. If we took it easy, then we would end up leaking runs.”

He concluded with optimism:

“The ball is now keeping low, so in the second innings it will definitely help us.”

BCCI @BCCI



(50*) & #ENGvIND



See you tomorrow for Day 4 action.



Scorecard bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST That's Stumps on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test! @cheteshwar1 (50*) & @RishabhPant17 (30*) remain unbeaten as #TeamIndia stretch their lead to 257 runs.See you tomorrow for Day 4 action.Scorecard That's Stumps on Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test! @cheteshwar1 (50*) & @RishabhPant17 (30*) remain unbeaten as #TeamIndia stretch their lead to 257 runs. 👌 👌 #ENGvIND See you tomorrow for Day 4 action. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST https://t.co/PpQfil24Jj

India went to stumps yesterday (July 3) on 125/3 in their second innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 50 and Rishabh Pant batting on 30. The visitors have a lead of 257 runs with two days left in the Test.

