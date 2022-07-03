“Incoming deliveries were bowled as part of a strategy worked out on the field” - Zaheer Khan dissects Joe Root’s dismissal 

Former left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan has praised the Indian bowlers for methodically planning key England batter Joe Root’s dismissal on Day 2 of the Birmingham Test on Saturday (July 2). As per Zaheer, the ploy to bowl incoming deliveries to the former England captain seems to have been devised on the field itself.

Even as England lost three early wickets in their first innings, Root held one end for the hosts. However, Mohammed Siraj had him caught behind for 31 with an incoming delivery that bounced a little more than expected.

Praising Team India’s planning against the England batters, Zaheer said during a discussion on Cricbuzz:

“Full marks to India for planning and when it comes to attacking the batter’s weakness. There was a plan put in place for Joe Root after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami had a discussion.

"After that, incoming deliveries were bowled as part of the strategy. Siraj does it naturally. He did get some extra bounce, but the decision to bring the ball in seemed like a plan worked out on the field, during the course of play.”

Root’s dismissal on Day 2 of the Birmingham Test left England reeling at 78 for four. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah had knocked over the English top-order, sending back Alex Lees (six), Zak Crawley (nine) and Ollie Pope (10).

“If someone can bowl very well against Ben Stokes, it is Siraj” - Zaheer Khan

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk



After smashing Broad for the most expensive over in Tests with 35 runs, Bumrah dismissed ENG's Top 3 batters too 🏏



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (



LIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND Boom Boom owns Day 2After smashing Broad for the most expensive over in Tests with 35 runs, Bumrah dismissed ENG's Top 3 batters too 🏏Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - ( bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-On-S… LIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND Boom Boom owns Day 2 🔥After smashing Broad for the most expensive over in Tests with 35 runs, Bumrah dismissed ENG's Top 3 batters too 🏏Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-On-S…)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND https://t.co/jj40LIsqRy

Although India reduced England to 84 for five by stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Test, the hosts will be hopeful of a turnaround until Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes are at the crease.

Picking Siraj as the man who can make a big difference on Day 3 of the contest, Zaheer elaborated:

“Siraj tried to hit the pitch hard, which is his strength. If someone can bowl very well against Ben Stokes, it is Siraj. In the previous series as well, he did not let the left-handers settle. India should start with Siraj, it would be a good strategy. Bumrah and Shami must be used in short bursts at the other end.”

Bumrah bowled 11 overs on Day 2 and ended with figures of three for 35 while Mohammad Shami claimed one for 33 after sending down 13 overs. Siraj only bowled three overs on Saturday and had figures of one for five.

Also Read: “Talk in the Indian camp will be to get one of these two out early” - Zaheer Khan on the significance of Ben Stokes-Jonny Bairstow partnership

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far