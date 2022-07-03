“Talk in the Indian camp will be to get one of these two out early” - Zaheer Khan on the significance of Ben Stokes-Jonny Bairstow partnership

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan reckons that although the visitors are on top in Birmingham against England, they won't take things lightly, knowing how dangerous Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes can be. According to Zaheer, the discussion in the Indian camp would be to dislodge one of the two batters early.

England will resume Day 3 of the fifth Test on Sunday (July 3) at 84 for five, with Bairstow unbeaten on 12 and Stokes yet to open his account. The duo demonstrated great form with the willow in the recent series against New Zealand. While Bairstow scored 394 runs at an average of 78.80, the new England captain contributed 194 runs at an average of 48.50.

Previewing Day 3 of the India versus England Test in Birmingham, Zaheer told Cricbuzz:

“For England, a lot will now depend on Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. At least one of these two batters will have to come up with a big knock. If they don’t, India will strengthen their position in the game even further. The talk in the Indian camp will be to get one of these two out early. That will open up one end for them.”

England find themselves in a similar position to India, who had lost five wickets for 98 runs in their first innings. However, Zaheer backed the visitors to do a better job with the ball than their counterparts. He explained:

“The difference between the two teams is that India are playing with five bowlers. England have four bowlers and Stokes in a supporting act. India have four proper pacers, of which Shardul Thakur can bat a bit as well. Ravindra Jadeja can come into the game if there is help from the surface. Even if he doesn’t get assistance, he can hold one end up.”

Interim skipper Jasprit Bumrah was the standout pacer for India on Day 2, claiming three for 35 from 11 overs. Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with one scalp each.

“In team sport, you need to back each other” - Zaheer Khan on Bumrah cheering for Kohli after dropped catch

While India dominated Day 2, captain Bumrah had a memorable day with both the bat and ball. Before his three-wicket burst, he clobbered 31* off 16 with the willow to push India’s first-innings total past the 400-run mark.

He was composed on the field as well and even cheered for Virat Kohli after he dropped a catch of Jack Leach at slips. Reacting to Bumrah’s gesture towards his former skipper, Zaheer opined:

“In team sport, you need to back each other. You don’t do that just through talks but through actions as well. We saw a glimpse of that with Bumrah. If you have such a culture in the team, it’s a positive and healthy sign of camaraderie.”

England will resume Day 3 of the Birmingham Test, trailing India by 332 runs. The visitors are 2-1 up in the series, having won at Lord’s and The Oval last year.

