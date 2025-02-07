IND vs ENG 2025, 1st ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

India beat England by four wickets and 68 balls to spare in yesterday's ODI match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. With the triumph, the Men in Blue took a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first after winning the toss, England were all-out for 248 in 47.4 overs as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3-26 in nine overs, while debutant pacer Harshit Rana overcame a horror start to finish with figures of 3-53 from seven overs. In the chase, India got home in 38.4 overs as Shubman Gill top-scored with 87 off 96, while Shreyas Iyer scored 59 off 36 and Axar Patel 52 off 47.

Taking first strike with the willow, England got off to a rapid start as Phil Salt (43 off 26) and Ben Duckett (32 off 29) added 75 for the first wicket in just 8.5 overs. The rapid stand came to an end when the former was run-out following a horrible mix-up. Duckett perished soon after, brilliantly caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Harshit's bowling as he top-edged a short ball.

Trending

Harshit had two in one over when Harry Brook (0) fended a bouncer and was caught down leg. Skipper Jos Buttler (52 off 67) and Jacob Bethell (51 off 64) added 59 for the fifth wicket to lift the batting side. The former, however, fell in tame fashion, top-edging a half-tracker from Axar to short fine leg.

Expand Tweet

India's bowlers ran through the lower-order even as Bethell offered some resistance from one end. Jofra Archer, however, hammered 21* off 18 balls with the aid of three fours and a six to lift the visitors past 245.

Gill, Shreyas, Axar combine to take India home in the chase in Nagpur

Chasing 249, India got off to a poor start, losing both their openers cheaply. Debutant Jaiswal (15 off 22) was caught behind off a beauty from Archer. Skipper Rohit Sharma (2 off 7) then spooned a catch off Saqib Mahmood's bowling.

Gill and Shreyas put the Men in Blue in command, adding 94 for the third wicket. The latter struck nine fours and two sixes in his aggressive innings before he was trapped lbw by Bethell as he missed a sweep.

Expand Tweet

Gill continued the good work in the company of Axar as the duo added 108 runs for the fourth wicket. Both batters fell before the finish line, but India cruised home with more than 10 overs to spare.

Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs England 1st ODI?

Jadeja and Harshit claimed three wickets each for India. In the chase, Gill top-scored with 87, hitting 14 fours. Axar picked the big wicket of Buttler and also contributed a brisk half-century.

For England, Buttler and Bethell hit fifties, while Salt slammed a quick-fire 43. Among bowlers, Adil Rashid and Mahmood picked up two scalps apiece.

Gill was named Player of the Match for guiding India home in the chase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news