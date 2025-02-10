IND vs ENG 2025, 2nd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

India beat England by four wickets at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in yesterday's ODI match. With the win, the Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first after winning the toss, England posted 304 on the board in 49.5 overs. In the chase, the Men in Blue got home to 44.3 overs to seal yet another limited-overs series at home.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who was under the pump owing to his abysmal batting form over the last few months, led from the front in the chase with a sublime century. He hammered 119 off 90 balls, notching up his 32nd ton in the ODI format. Rohit and Shubman Gill (60 off 52) got India off to a brilliant start in the run chase, adding 136 in 16.4 overs.

The Hitman was in his element from the very start of his innings. He smashed Gus Atkinson for a four and six off consecutive deliveries in the second over and never looked in any trouble at all. Rohit had cruised to 29 off 18 balls when a floodlight malfunction halted the game. However, even a lengthy interruption in play did not affect the opening batter's rhythm as kept finding the boundaries at will.

The brilliant opening stand ended when Jamie Overton produced a near perfect yorker to knock over Gill. While Rohit rediscovered his batting form, Virat Kohli's woes continued. He was caught behind off Adil Rashid for five as England took a smart DRS. Rohit reached his 32nd ODI ton in style, lofting Rashid over long-off for a maximum.

A brilliant running catch by Rashid ended Rohit's stay at the crease as the Indian captain miscued a big hit off Liam Livingstone. Shreyas Iyer (44 off 47) and Axar Patel (41* off 43) added 38 for the fourth wicket before the latter was run-out attempting a risky single. India also lost KL Rahul (10) and Hardik Pandya (10), but all-rounders Axar and Ravindra Jadeja (11*) took the hosts home.

Jadeja picks up 3, but England cross 300

Batting first, England again got off to an impressive start as Ben Duckett (65 off 56) and Phil Salt (26 off 29) added 81 in 10.5 overs. The visitors, however, again lost their way after a bright start. Joe Root top-scored with 69 off 72, but Harry Brook (31 off 52) and skipper Jos Buttler (34 off 35) failed to convert starts.

It needed a sparkling cameo from Livingstone (41 off 32) to drag the Englishmen past 300. Rashid also chipped in with 14 off five balls. For India, Jadeja again stood out with figures of 3-35. He got the scalps of Duckett, Root and Overton. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy registered figures of 1-54 on his ODI debut.

Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs England 2nd ODI?

Jadeja again shone with the ball for India, claiming three wickets while keeping things tight as well. Rohit was exceptional with the willow, slamming 12 fours and seven sixes. Gill chipped in with a crucial fifty.

For England, Root and Duckett scored 60s, while pacer Overton picked up two wickets. Livingstone chipped in with handy runs and a wicket.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit was named Player of the Match for his superb century.

