"I doubt whether he will get a hundred this time"- Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's elusive 71st international century

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli might not score his 71st international hundred against England in the one-off Test at Edgbaston, which gets underway on Friday. The right-handed batter last scored a hundred back in November 2019 and ever since has gone through a rough patch of form.

Although Kohli has been getting to the 30s and 40s in Tests consistently, he has been unable to convert those starts into hundreds. He also faced issues against the moving ball in England last year and also in South Africa earlier this year.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted how Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were going to perform. He said:

"Kohli and Pant together will score more than 120 runs. The big question is will Kohli finally get his 71st hundred in this game? I don't think so. Although he got his first Test hundred in England on this ground, I doubt whether he will get a hundred this time. But he and Pant will still be among the runs."

"Iss Root ki sabhi line vyast hai"- Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has also predicted that former England captain Joe Root will be a menace to the visitors in the one-off Test. Root scored three hundreds in four Tests last summer against India and has also been in imperious form in the recently concluded New Zealand series.

Captain Ben Stokes' bat has been relatively silent, but Aakash Chopra feels both the senior players will step up against India. He stated:

"Root and Stokes together will score more than 120 runs in the game. Root scored three hundreds last time and Iss Root ki sabhi line vyast hai (all line on this Root are busy) as he has been in tremendous form. Stokes has done well as captain but hasn't scored many runs. However I think runs will come from his bat too in this game."

England currently trail 1-2 and will have to win the final game to end the series in a draw.

