"Dande pe ball daal"- How Rishabh Pant's advice helped Axar Patel dismiss Leach

Rishabh Pant can not only entertain everyone with his hilarious chatter from behind the stumps, but can also give valuable and effective advice to the spinners.

The 23-year-old proved this once in the Boxing Day Test, when his advice to Ravichandran Ashwin helped him dismiss Matthew Wade.

Rishabh Pant's advice bore fruit yet again as left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel trapped night-watchman Jack Leach on the very first delivery that he faced.

With just about 15 minutes left for the end of play on Day 3, England lost their second wicket in the form of opener Rory Burns. The visitors decided to preserve skipper Joe Root and sent Leach as a night-watchman to see out the day.

Rishabh Pant's conversation with Axar Patel

Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps to Axar.

Before Leach faced his first ball, Rishabh Pant told Axar Patel, "Dande pe ball daal, khud seedha hoga" (Bowl at the stumps, it will straighten on its own).

Axar did exactly the same on the very next delivery and the ball caught the edge of Leach's bat, going straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at leg gully.

This proves that Pant is not only a terrific batsman and an entertaining character, but also has the ability to think through a situation. This will keep Team India in good stead as far as the future of their leadership group is concerned.

The hosts will feel hard done by as a 50-50 LBW decision of Joe Root did not go their way. However, they have had a brilliant day and are in the driver's seat to level the series 1-1.

Day 3 of the second Test will also be remembered for a sensational hundred by local boy Ravichandran Ashwin.

There was a lot of talk about this pitch being treacherous for batsmen, but the 34-year-old showed exactly how to bat on such a turner. His century helped Team India set a mammoth target of 482 for the visitors to chase down.

With three batsmen already back in the shed, England will need miraculous innings from big players like Root and Ben Stokes if they are to avoid defeat.