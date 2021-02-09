Did Joe Root receive a signed shirt from India? Michael Vaughan wants to know

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet, asked whether Joe Root had received a signed shirt from India for playing 100 Tests.

Referring to the much-appreciated gesture by the Indian team to hand over a signed shirt to Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon after his 100th Test at the Gabba, Vaughan wrote on his Twitter account:

“India gifted @NathLyon421 a signed shirt for his 100th Test at the end of the Gabba Win ... Did @root66 receive one today after the loss ?? Not sure if it happened ? Can anyone confirm ?”

Vaughan’s tweet came after England upset India by 227 runs in Chennai on Tuesday, to go 1-0 up in the four-match Test series.

Needing an improbable 420 for victory, India crumbled to 192 all out in 58.1 overs. Experienced England pacer James Anderson rocked the Indian batting by sending back Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach was also highly impressive with 4 for 76. He dislodged Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara to hurt India early in the massive chase.

An unforgettable 100th Test for Joe Root

From the moment England skipper Joe Root stepped onto the field in Chennai, he hardly put a foot wrong. After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Root led from the front with a stupendous 218.

He was ‘root’ed to the crease for 536 minutes and faced 377 balls, during which he hit 19 fours and two sixes. In fact, he reached his double century with an imperious maximum off Ravichandran Ashwin.

With his brilliant innings, Joe Root became the first cricketer in history to score a double hundred in his 100th Test match. When India batted, the 30-year-old pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at short cover to send back Ajinkya Rahane for 1.

Joe Root continued his great form in the second innings as well, contributing 40 in only 32 balls as England built a substantial lead.

He was named man of the match for his exploits as the visitors gave India a rude awakening following the euphoria of the Australian triumph.