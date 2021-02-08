Dom Bess explains how he outfoxed Virat Kohli to take his wicket

Off-spinner Dom Bess broke the back of the Indian middle order by picking four wickets on the third day of the Chennai Test. The English spinner also took the prized scalp of Virat Kohli and said he was just trying to bowl at a spot instead of looking for a magic delivery.

England are in a commanding position in the first Test with India still trailing by 321 runs with only four wickets in hand. Speaking after the day's play on Star Sports, Dom Bess thanked Ollie Pope for taking a sharp catch at short leg which saw the back of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

"[on the Kohli wicket] I was just trying to bowl at a spot, trying to build pressure for a long time, and I guess it just happened. It wasn't like I was trying to bowl that magic ball. It was really just about hitting that box. I saw the replay, and it seemed to [drift] a little more and got him playing at a wider line, and I'm glad Popey took a great catch at short leg," said Dom Bess.

Virat Kohli never got going as he only managed 11 runs off 48 deliveries. Usually known for playing positively, the English bowlers tied him up from the start. Dom Bess bowled a classical off spinner's delivery by inviting Kohli forward, and the ball drifted and spun enough to take the inside edge of his bat which Pope safely pouched at short leg.

Dom Bess praises Rishabh Pant's innings

England might be in the driver's seat in the ongoing Test match, but Rishabh Pant entertained with a counterattacking innings of 91. The India left-hander particularly took a liking for Jack Leach and smashed him for five sixes. After day's play, Dom Bess was all praise for Pant and said:

"He's a phenomenal talent. We saw him in the Australia Tests and that ability. At four down, he's charging at Leachy and going hard. Very bold innings. I thought Leachy bowled really well today."

India needs another 122 runs to avoid the follow-on with Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) and Washington Sundar (33*) still at the crease. Dom Bess would be eyeing five-er tomorrow which will be the third one of his Test career.