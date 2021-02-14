Fun Watch: Rohit Sharma forgets playing XI, says Jasprit Bumrah is yet to bat

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second Test against England in Chennai. But the rotation policy is seemingly making it quite difficult for players to remember the playing XI for a particular Test.

Rohit Sharma gave proof of the same, mistakenly mentioning that Jasprit Bumrah is yet to bat in the first innings of the second Test in Chennai .

In a video clip posted on BCCI’s Twitter account, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were discussing India’s plans for Day 2 of the Chennai Test.

Rohit Sharma was heard saying that Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are currently at the crease, while Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are yet to bat. However, he realised his gaffe about Bumrah, who was rested for the Test, and promptly corrected himself.

Ishant Sharma, who was in a jolly mood, also told Rohit Sharma to remember that Jasprit Bumrah is not playing the game. At this point, India’s pace spearhead himself appeared in the video and was seen laughing at Rohit Sharma’s gaffe.

Rahane also saw the funny side of things, saying, “Bumrah aa gaye naam sunte hi” (Jasprit Bumrah has arrived after hearing his name).

Jasprit Bumrah was surprisingly rested for the second Test

At the toss, Indian captain Virat Kohli sprang a surprise by revealing that Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the match.

Advertisement

Explaining the rationale behind giving Bumrah a break, Kohli said:

“We need to manage workloads as well, understanding how much cricket we have got to play in the next few months. We need to have our players fit and ready. Not take them to the brink of breaking down.”

Jasprit Bumrah had also missed the fourth Test in Australia at the Gabba due to an abdominal strain.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar was not too pleased with the team's decision to leave out their No. 1 fast bowler. Questioning the move, he was heard saying on Star Sports:

"I don't quite understand the decision to rest Bumrah, especially considering there's a 7-day break between the second Test and the third. These are not the cricketers of the past but belong to a generation of players that is supremely fit.”

India won the toss and posted 300 for 6 on Day 1 of the second Test, courtesy Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 161 and a well-compiled 67 from Ajinkya Rahane.