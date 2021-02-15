Hardik Pandya bowls during practice ahead of third day’s play

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowled on one of the side pitches at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, ahead of the third day’s play between India and England on Sunday.

According to a report in Sportstar, Hardik Pandya bowled for around 30 minutes and looked in good rhythm as bowling coach Bharat Arun watched closely.

Following his bowling practice, the all-rounder also had a bat in the nets against the pink ball.

The third Test between India and England will be a day-night encounter at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Except for one ODI in Australia, Hardik Pandya hasn’t bowled following his back surgery in 2019.

When he wasn’t selected for the Australia Tests, captain Virat Kohli explained that the 27-year-old needed to bowl to fit into the Test squad.

Meanwhile, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the second Test, bowled a few deliveries from a shorter run-up.

He also batted in the nets along with Shardul Thakur.

Lower-order batting has been a massive concern for Team India as the tail hasn’t contributed much of note over the last few seasons.

Back with #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Back on home soil 🏟 Back in red ball cricket 💪 pic.twitter.com/hpnX1az60e — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 4, 2021

Hardik Pandya’s stop-start Test career

While Hardik Pandya has been a constant feature of the limited-overs squads for India, he hasn’t been able to establish himself in the Test team.

India are still trying to find a way to fit him in the scheme of things in the longer version of the game.

Hardik Pandya made his Test debut back in July 2017. However, he has only featured in 11 Tests till date.

The all-rounder has 532 runs at an average of 31.29. He has a Test century to his name - 108 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in August 2017.

With the ball, Hardik Pandya has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 31.05. He does have a five-wicket haul to his credit - 5 for 28 against England in Nottingham in August 2018.

Match day prep 💯 pic.twitter.com/JgOPul7mwn — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 12, 2021

In contrast, Hardik Pandya has featured in 57 ODIs and 43 T201s, and has made a number of match-winning contributions with the bat.