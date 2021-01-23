[WATCH] Hardik Pandya posts heart-touching video as tribute to late father 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a touching video on his Instagram account on Saturday as a mark of tribute to his late father.

The video featured pictures of Hardik Pandya and his father Himanshu from the cricketer’s childhood days as well as more recent ones. Some of the images also featured his brother Krunal Pandya.

The video further had some clips of Hardik Pandya’s father. In one, he was seen interacting with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, with the actor telling him in Hindi that his sons have made the country proud.

In another emotional video clip, Hardik Pandya was seen tightly hugging his ailing father, who was lying on his bed. The poignant title song of the Bollywood film ‘Apne’ played in the background throughout the video.

Hardik Pandya’s father passed away on January 16 following a cardiac arrest. The player was at home at the time of his father's demise.

His elder brother Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, left the bio-bubble after getting the news.

Hardik Pandya pens an emotional note for his father

A few days back, Hardik Pandya penned an emotional note on Instagram, attributing his and Krunal’s success to his father's self-belief and hard work. He wrote in this regard:

"This house without you would be less entertaining! We love you and will always do. Your name will always stay on top. But I know one thing, you are looking after us from above the same way you did here! You were proud of us, but daddy we all are proud of the way you lived your life! As I said yesterday to you. One last ride. Now rest in peace my king. I will miss you everyday of my life. Love you daddy!"

Advertisement

Krunal Pandya also shared an emotional post on Instagram after his father's demise.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul and Sachin Tendulkar were among those who offered condolences to the bereaved cricketers. Kohli tweeted:

“Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full-of-life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two."

Hardik Pandya has been included in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England, which starts next month.