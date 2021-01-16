Krunal and Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu passes away

India and Mumbai Indians all-rounders Krunal and Hardik Pandya have lost their father Himanshu earlier today.

Baroda Cricket CEO Shishir Hattangadi has confirmed that Krunal Pandya has left the bio-secure bubble of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be with his family. As a result, the captain of the Baroda side won’t be taking part in the remainder of the tournament.

Shishir Hattangadi told ANI:

“Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal.”

Baroda have won all the three matches they have played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy so far. Krunal Pandya scored a match-winning 76 against Uttarakhand in the first match. He has also picked up four wickets in the tournament.

Stronger together. We play as a team, we win as a team. Two in a row, let’s keep the momentum going. #TeamBaroda pic.twitter.com/3EUzyrmymq — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) January 12, 2021

Krunal's younger brother, Hardik, who had returned after the limited-overs series in Australia, is not taking apart in the domestic T20 tournament. However, he has started training for the upcoming home series against England.

New year, same hustle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ZM6RtWHUS — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 7, 2021

Himanshu Pandya's support was instrumental for Hardik and Krunal

Krunal and Hardik Pandya

Advertisement

Himanshu Pandya was instrumental in the development of the Pandya brothers. His support, even amid difficult financial circumstances, was vital in Krunal and Hardik's earlier playing days.

Himanshu Pandya had once told MI TV:

“Whenever I speak about Hardik and Krunal, I cannot control my tears and that they have done so well is God’s gift. Our intentions of letting them play cricket from a very young age were questioned and criticized by many relatives. But we were not willing to change our plans, and it is great to see what they have achieved now.”

We, at Sportskeeda, join the Pandya brothers and their family in mourning the irreparable loss of their father.