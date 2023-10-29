IND vs ENG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs England 2023 World Cup match

Hosts India will face defending champions England in match number 29 of the 2023 World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

The two teams have experienced extremely contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. While India have won five out of five matches, England have registered victory in only one of their five games.

The Men in Blue continued their unbeaten streak in the 2023 World Cup by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in their previous match in Dharamsala.

Bowling first, India held the Black Caps to 273 in spite of Daryl Mitchell’s 130 as Mohammed Shami claimed 5/54. Virat Kohli (95) then guided yet another chase. With Hardik Pandya still unavailable, it remains to be seen if India make any changes to their combination.

England are all but out of contention for a place in the semi-finals. Yes, they still have a mathematical possibility of making it to the top four, but there are too many permutations and combinations that need to fall in place. The Englishmen would be keen to come up with a clinical effort, which has been missing in their performances so far.

India vs England head-to-head record in ODIs

India and England have met 106 times in one-dayers, with the Men in Blue enjoying a 57-44 lead in the head-to-head battle. Two matches between them have ended in a tie, while three games have produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 106

Matches won by India: 57

Matches won by England: 44

Matches tied: 2

Matches with no result: 3

India vs England head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

India and England have met eight times in the ODI World Cup, with the Men in Blue winning three of the matches and the Englishmen four. The 2011 World Cup encounter in Bengaluru ended in a high-scoring tie. England beat India by 31 runs in Birmingham during the 2019 edition.

Last 5 India vs England ODI matches

India and England last clashed in the 50-over format in a three-match series in England in July 2022. The visitors registered victory by a 2-1 margin in the series.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between India and England:

IND (261/5) beat ENG (259) by 6 wickets, Jul 17, 2022

ENG (246) beat IND (146) by 100 runs, Jul 14, 2022

IND (114/0) beat ENG (110) by 10 wickets, Jul 12, 2022

IND (329) beat ENG (322/9) by 7 runs, Mar 28, 2021

ENG (337/4) beat IND (336/6) by 6 wickets, Mar 26, 2021