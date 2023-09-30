IND vs ENG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs England 2023 World Cup warm-up match

India will take on England in their first World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30. The game will be a good opportunity for both teams to get some practice ahead of the main tournament.

The Men in Blue are coming off a 2-1 win in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia at home. They won the first two matches comprehensively before going down to the Aussies in the dead rubber. India will be pleased with the form of key players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who have recently made comebacks from injury.

England, on the other hand, registered a thumping 3-1 ODI series win over New Zealand at home earlier this month. The defending champions are one of the favorites to win the trophy heading into the 2023 World Cup.

India vs England head-to-head record in ODIs

India and England have faced each other in 106 one-day matches so far, with the Men in Blue winning 57 games and the Englishmen 44. Two matches have ended in a tie while three contests produced no result.

The last ODI series between these two teams was in 2022 in England. The visitors clinched the series 2-1 as keeper-batter Rishabh Pant hammered a brilliant 125* off 113 balls in a chase of 260 in the decider in Manchester. Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 106

Matches won by India: 57

Matches won by England: 44

Matches tied: 2

Matches with no result: 3

India vs England head-to-head record in India

In ODI matches played in India, the hosts have a significant 33-17 lead over England. The two sides have featured in a total of 51 one-dayers in India, with one of the games ending in a tie.

England’s last one-day series in India was in 2021. The Men in Blue won the three-match series 2-1 by clinching the decider in Pune by seven wickets. India batted first and posted 329. England came hard in the chase but finished on 322/9.

Last 5 India vs England ODI matches

India have won three of their last five ODI games against England, with the latter emerging victorious in the two other meetings. One of India’s most comprehensive wins came at The Oval in the first ODI of the three-match series as Bumrah’s 6/19 bundled out England for 110. The Men in Blue won the game by 10 wickets.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches between India and England:

IND (261/5) beat ENG (259) by 5 wickets, July 17, 2022 ENG (246) beat IND (146) by 100 runs, July 14, 2022 IND (114/0) beat ENG (110) by 10 wickets, July 12, 2022 IND (329) beat ENG (322/9) by 7 runs, March 28, 2021 ENG (337/4) beat IND (336/6) by 6 wickets, March 26, 2021