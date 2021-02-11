Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test with elbow injury

In a blow for England ahead of the second Test against India in Chennai, fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the match, which begins on Saturday.

The 25-year-old did not take part in England’s training session on Thursday after taking an injection to his right elbow for an injury. Jofra Archer had also suffered from a stomach bug earlier.

The Barbadian-born fast bowler was impressive in the first Test against India. Running in hard, he managed to trouble the Indian batsmen with pace on a traditional sub-continent surface. Jofra Archer sent back Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the first innings and wrapped up the match, dismissing Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings.

A spokesperson confirmed Jofra Archer’s unavailability to The Guardian, stating:

“Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chenna, starting on Saturday after having an injection to his right elbow. The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue.”

The spokesperson further stated:

“The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad.”

Jofra Archer’s injury set to reunite James Anderson-Stuart Broad pairing

The absence of Jofra Archer for the second Test will result in the pairing of the legendary English combination of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Jofra Archer was preferred to Broad for the first Test in Chepauk. Coach Chris Silverwood recently admitted that the former might not be a certain starter for the second match owing to England’s rotation policy. The latest development has all but cleared the air over the matter.

Jofra Archer has also been named in the 16-man squad for the five-match T20I series against India that will begin on March 12th. Meanwhile, Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler behind the stumps, with the latter being rested for the remainder of the Test series.