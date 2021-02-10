Maybe they will bring Kuldeep Yadav for the next Test: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar opined that India would need to add a bit more variety to their attack and hence, they should look to include Kuldeep Yadav in playing XI for the second Test.

The left-arm spinner hasn't played for India in the longest format in over two years now.

Indian bowlers struggled in the first innings of the Chennai Test with England amassing 578 runs, keeping the Men in Blue on the field for 190.1 overs.

Speaking on how India could restrict the visitors, Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports:

"Maybe in the hindsight, they could have included Kuldeep Yadav for a bit of variety. Because you have two off-spinners Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin, Maybe they will bring Kuldeep Yadav for the next Test in place of Nadeem or Washington Sundar, whoever it is. But they need to look at dismissing England for lesser than what they scored this around."

Kuldeep Yadav got a five-wicket haul in his last Test appearance, which came against Australia in 2019 in Sydney.

The chinaman bowler was in India's squad for the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well.

However, even with all the injuries affecting the Indian side, Yadav was unable to find a place in any of the Test matches.

Virat Kohli believes Kuldeep Yadav has improved his skills

Before the start of the Test series against England, skipper Virat Kohli had indicated that Kuldeep Yadav would be in the scheme of things for Team India.

"Someone like Kuldeep hasn't had a lot of game time but now that the home season starts, he will in the scheme of things, he will be in the team plans, but to keep guys motivated you need to give them goals," said Virat Kohli.

Kohli also talked about how Kuldeep Yadav has improved his skills and has emerged as a fitter player.

"Kuldeep is someone who has got a lot of skill. He understands there were areas in his game that he had to work on, which he has worked in beautifully in Australia. I see him, fitter, I see his bowling improved much more than it was before," added the Indian captain.

With India 1-0 down in the Test series, it remains to be seen whether Kuldeep Yadav will get the nod for the second Test.