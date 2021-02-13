Moeen Ali becomes first spinner to dismiss Virat Kohli for a duck in international cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali made a memorable return to Test cricket, cleaning up Indian captain Virat Kohli for a duck. With the wicket, Moeen created history, becoming the first-ever spinner to dismiss the Indian captain for 0 in Test matches.

The last spinner to dismiss Virat Kohli for a single-digit score in Tests was Tharindu Kaushal at Galle in 2015.

Playing his first Test since August 2019, Moeen bamboozled Virat Kohli with a tossed-up delivery outside off stump. The Indian captain went for an expansive drive, leaving a huge gap between his bat and pad. The ball spun back sharply and hit the stumps.

Excellent Delivery From Moeen Ali to Dismissed Kohli On Duck.

#INDvsENG



pic.twitter.com/NSE7zgT6l4 — Omer Alvi 2.0 (@OmerAlviii) February 13, 2021

Following his dismissal on Day 1 of the second Test in Chennai, Virat Kohli was completely perplexed. He hung around the crease for a while, trying to make sense of what had transpired. He then slowly made the long walk back to the pavilion.

Virat Kohli’s dismissal left India in trouble at 86 for 3. However, they went to Lunch at 106 for 3, with Rohit Sharma unbeaten on a blazing 80 off 78 balls. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (5*) is at the other end.

Moeen Ali becomes the first spinner to dismiss Virat Kohli for a duck in Tests! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 13, 2021

The Indian captain scored 11 and 72 in the first Test against England in Chennai.

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first on a turning Chennai track. India made three changes to their team, resting Jasprit Bumrah and bringing in Mohammed Siraj.

Washington Sundar, who scored an unbeaten 85 in the first Test, was also dropped. Axar Patel made his Test debut while Kuldeep Yadav returned to the playing XI, with Shahbaz Nadeem making way.

Explaining the decision to rest Bumrah, Virat Kohli said:

"We need to manage workloads as well, understanding how much cricket we have got to play in the next few months. We need to have our players fit and ready. Not take them to the brink of breaking down.”

India are 1-0 down in the four-match series.

For the first time in Tests, Virat Kohli has been out for a duck to a spinner.



Bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli for duck in Tests :

Rampaul 🌴

Hilfenhaus 🇦🇺

Plunkett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Anderson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Starc 🇦🇺

Lakmal 🇱🇰

Broad 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Cummins 🇦🇺

Kemar Roach 🌴

Abu Jayed 🇧🇩

Moeen Ali 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 TODAY#INDvENG — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) February 13, 2021

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone