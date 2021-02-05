“Never really had any chance to sit back on our laurels” - Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has asserted that India are very much focused on the England series, amid the euphoria of their unforgettable performance in Australia.

India’s spectacular victory Down Under is continuing to make news. Ravichandran Ashwin, however, stated that Team India are not known to rest on their laurels.

In an interview posted on BCCI’s official website, the senior spinner affirmed that India are ready to start from scratch in the home series against England. Ravichandran Ashwin said:

“If at all any team can do that, it has got to be the Indian cricket team. Because, we have done that over the years. We have never really had any chance to sit back on our laurels and rest on it for a long period of time.”

Referring to India’s busy schedule over the last decade, the 34-year-old pointed out:

“Even when we won the 2011 World Cup, we were back playing the IPL in a week’s time. That’s just pretty much the way things go. That’s how life goes. You have got to keep on moving forward without having to rest on your laurels in the past. It is the right way to go about it.”

Australia triumph put a smile on every Indian fan: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

Looking back at Team India's triumph in Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that the series win was extraordinary. He described the experience as something that might never happen again. The off-spiner said in this regard:

“Special result and wonderful tour for us. In these times, it sort of put up a smile on every Indian fan watching the game. After a long time, we started playing Test cricket again. It was a bit of a challenge to start off. Especially after what we had gone through in the first Test, it was one heck of a ride. I don’t thing I have been through anything like it in the past and I don’t think I will in the future.”

India’s Test series against England got underway on Friday. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the visitors were 67 for 2 at Lunch on Day 1 in Chennai.