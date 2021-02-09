Not a fan of Virat Kohli as a tactician: Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain has said he isn't a fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli's on-field tactics. According to the former England captain, Kohli has a propensity to "follow the ball" and be reactive rather than calling the shots.

Virat Kohli hasn't had a great comeback match. England amassed a mammoth 578 runs in their first innings, followed by bowling India out for 337. Kohli looked passive with the bat and could only muster 11 runs.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain found Joe Root to be the better leader between the two.

"In general, Root has been exceptional. It is India skipper Kohli who has been caught between two stools... I am not a massive fan of him as a tactician, because he tends to follow the ball and be a bit behind play at times, rather than dictating it. But as he and Root know, for all the analysis of actions and decisions, it is results that you are judged on," said Nasser Hussain.

India need 381 more runs to win the game, with nine wickets remaining. Virat Kohli's batting will be crucial to the hosts' chances in the match on the final day.

Virat Kohli reluctant to be his true self after Ajinkya Rahane's success in Australia: Nasser Hussain

Ajinkya Rahane

Virat Kohli is back at the helm of the Indian Test team after almost a mini break. During that time, Ajinkya Rahane not only led the team to a famous series win in Australia, but also burnished his image as an astute and proactive leader.

Nasser Hussain is of the opinion that Virat Kohli is balking from being himself after Rahane's success Down Under.

"After Ajinkya Rahane did so well deputizing in Australia, he has perhaps been a bit reluctant to be as much in-your-face as in the past. Maybe it was in the back of his mind to be a bit more smiley and allow his team freedom of expression. It was noticeable, though, when Rory Burns was out to the first ball of England's second innings that the old, animated Kohli was back. That to me is his strength as a captain — his drive, his passion and his aggression," said Hussain.

It will be a big achievement for Virat Kohli and co. if they manage to win or draw the first Test against England in Chennai.