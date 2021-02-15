Twitterati split over Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Rohit Sharma was stumped by Ben Foakes off Jack Leach's bowling on Day 3 of the second Test. The ball pitched on leg stump and the 33-year-old tried to defend it with a straight bat by covering its line.

However, the ball bounced and spun, missing the outside edge of Rohit Sharma's bat, with Foakes dislodging the bails in a flash. The third umpire felt that the batsman's right leg was on the crease and gave him out.

Wicket of Rohit Sharma. Ben Foakes is excellent. pic.twitter.com/voMJbL6Ct7 — Shubman Gill Fan Club (@ShubhmanC) February 15, 2021

Fans on Twitter have their say on Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Although Rohit Sharma was adjudged out for 26, fans on Twitter had mixed opinions regarding the dismissal. While some believed the right decision was made, others felt that it was a close call and the benefit of the doubt should have been given to the batsman. This is what they had to say:

Not out😥 — saurav shrivastava (@sauravs51797247) February 15, 2021

Clear out — Chinaman. (@DenofRohit) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Being a hitman fan it's not easy but it's clear out 😥 — Gaurav Pandey (@Gauravofficia45) February 15, 2021

Wo out tha... Afsos tho bahut ho rha hh lekin wo out tha... — Utsav Anand (@kinganand4584) February 15, 2021

On the line..... and on the is out

😔 — mukesh naigaonkar (@mukeshnaigaonk7) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

50-50 — Mohit Kothari (@MohitKo84691450) February 15, 2021

Bad luck😑 — Akhil dhfm🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@akhilTweetszz) February 15, 2021

Team India started Day 3 at 54-1 and Rohit Sharma was expected to take the attack to the opposition bowlers, especially with the wicket deteriorating. However, his early dismissal saw the hosts lose a flurry of wickets, despite having crossed the 300-run mark as far as the lead is concerned.

Skipper Virat Kohl is still at the crease and will look to increase Team India's lead as much as possible.

Given the difficulty that the batsmen are facing on this surface, Rohit Sharma showed how to bat on such a turning track by scoring 161 in the first innings.

Lately, there have been a lot of questions raised about Rohit's inability to convert his starts into big scores. However, when Team India had their backs to the wall, the star opener delivered and his knock will probably be the difference between the two sides.