"Review of the year" - Twitterati roasts Joe Root following a shocking DRS call

Joe Root was left embarrassed after asking for one of the most shocking reviews the game has ever seen. The England skipper could be seen uttering the words "my bad" after the review, letting out a wry smile in utter disbelief.

Part-time off-spinner Daniel Lawrence bowled a delivery way down the leg side to Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin tried to play a flick shot, but missed it altogether before the ball was collected by Ben Foakes.

However, the sound of Ravichandran Ashwin's bat thudding onto the ground probably lulled England into thinking that the 34-year-old might have made contact with the ball. Joe Root went for a review, only to realise his gaffe soon, as the ball was miles away from Ashwin's bat.

Joe Root's appalling review leaves Twitterati in splits

Expectedly, Joe Root's review attracted a lot of criticism. Fans on Twitter had a field day taking a jibe at the embattled England captain, whose team is far behind in the second Test against India.

Here is what some of them said in this regard:

What on earth was Joe Root thinking before taking that review. #INDvENG #INDvsENG — Shamak Layeeq (@shamak_layeeq) February 15, 2021

Ball and Bat is Maintaining their Social distance and Joe root is being isolate! — ImSantosh34 (@Imsantosh36) February 15, 2021

Joe Root vs Mushfiqur Rahim - grand finale in the tournament of Worst Reviews Ever !!! #INDvENG — Moinak Das (@d_moinak) February 15, 2021

Virat Kohli & Joe Root both are legend

Both can easily waste 3 DRS in an inning — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) February 15, 2021

Joe Root Taken Review As caught behind. But looked that Ball and bat gap. #INDvEND pic.twitter.com/aDgSyt1Tlq — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 15, 2021

Think Joe Root just muttered “my bad” at the end of that bizarre review. Justifiably so #IndvEng — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 15, 2021

Joe Root had a brainfade moment 😂

Even Virat Kohli doesn't take such trashy reviews. — Akul Bhardwaj (@DJ_Novio) February 15, 2021

Gotta take something special to take worst review of the series playing against Kohli's men. Fairplay Joe Root. — Sahil (@WigginSanity) February 15, 2021

Joe Root took one of the worst review for caught behind appeal i've ever seen 😁.#INDvENG #INDvsENG#test pic.twitter.com/3jmi6VEihz — 🕷 (@BrutalBhau) February 15, 2021

Earlier, resuming proceedings on Day 3 at 54-1, Team India lost a flurry of wickets, as England reduced the hosts to 106-6 on a difficult pitch to bat on. However, captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin added a crucial unbeaten 50-run stand to swell Team India's lead to 351 runs.

With the hosts, already in a position of seeming impregnability, likely to score a few more runs after lunch to compound England's woes, Joe Root's men face a tall task of avoiding a heavy defeat.

England's frustration and desperation to get wickets was clearly evident in Joe Root's shocking review, as the embattled visitors have been second-best in the second Test by a proverbial country mile.

After mustering a meagre 134 runs in their first innings, Joe Root and co. will need to bat out of their skins, as a draw or an England win looks like an extremely improbable proposition.