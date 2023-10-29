IND vs ENG: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and England’s last matches in 2023 World Cup 

India will play England in their next World Cup match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. The two teams are coming off the back of contrasting performances in the marquee ICC event.

The Men in Blue come into this game on the back of five consecutive wins in the World Cup. They began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia. They then beat Afghanistan by eight wickets before registering seven-wicket wins against Pakistan and Bangladesh. In their last match, India beat New Zealand by four wickets.

England, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand by nine wickets in their opener. They then bounced back to beat Bangladesh by 137 runs. However, the defending champions have since suffered three consecutive losses against Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka by 69, 229 runs, and eight wickets, respectively.

The two teams played their last ODI during a bilateral series in England, where India won the decider by five wickets in July 2022.

In the ODI World Cup, India and England last played in 2019, when the eventual champions beat India by 31 runs in Birmingham.

Batting first, England scored 337/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 111 off 109, including six maximums and 10 boundaries. Ben Stokes, Jason Roy and Joe Root also chipped in with scores of 79 (54), 66 (57) and 44 (54), respectively.

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball for India, finishing with figures of 5/69, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, Rohit Sharma’s century went in vain as England restricted India to 306/5. Rohit scored 102 of 109, including 15 boundaries. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and MS Dhoni also chipped in with scores of 66 (76), 45 (33), and 42*(31) but couldn’t take the team past the finish line.

Liam Plunkett emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England, finishing with figures of 3/55, while Chris Woakes picked up two wickets.

India’s scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in their last World Cup match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmashala on October 22. Asked to bat, the Kiwis were bundled out for 273 in their allotted 50 overs.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 130 off 127, including five sixes and nine boundaries. Rachin Ravindra also chipped in with 75 off 87, with one maximum and six boundaries. The duo shared a 159-run partnership for the third wicket to rescue the Kiwis from 19/2.

However, the Blackcaps suffered a middle-order collapse to get bundled out for 273. Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the India bowlers, finishing with figures of 5/54, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, India captain Rohit Sharma (46 off 40) and Shubman Gill (26 off 31) provided a promising start to the hosts by sharing a 71-run stand for the opening wicket.

Virat Kohli missed out on a well-deserved ton but shared crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (33 off 29), KL Rahul (27 off 35) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* off 44). Kohli finished with 95 off 104, including two sixes and eight boundaries.

Lockie Ferguson starred with the ball for New Zealand, picking up two wickets, but leaked 63 runs in his eight overs. Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Mitchell Santner settled for one wicket apiece.

England’s scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

England lost to Sri Lanka by eight wickets in their last World Cup fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 26.

Jos Buttler and Co. were bundled out for 156 in 33.2 overs after opting to bat. Jonny Bairstow (30 off 31) and Dawid Malan (28 off 25) provided a good start by sharing a 45-run partnership for the first wicket.

England, however, suffered a middle-order collapse as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ben Stokes top-scored with 43 off 73, including six boundaries.

Lahiru Kumara starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/35, while Kasun Rajitha and Ajantha Mendis picked up two wickets apiece. Maheesh Theekshana took the final wicket of Mark Wood, who was stumped by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

In response, England made a solid start as David Willey dismissed Kusal Perera (4 off 5) and Kusal Mendis (11 off 12) to bring his side back into the game. However, opener Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s half-centuries steered Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket win.

Nissanka remained unbeaten on 77 off 83, including two sixes and seven boundaries. Samarawickrama added 65* off 54, comprising one maximum and seven boundaries.

