Watch: Virat Kohli stretches Joe Root's leg to ease cramps on Day 1

Taking a cue from his former skipper MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli turned physio on Friday and helped Joe Root stretch his legs on the field.

In the 87th over, an exhausted Joe Root clubbed a slog-sweep for six off Ravichandran Ashwin and fell to the ground immediately due to a leg cramp.

Virat Kohli was quick to help out and held his opposite number's right leg in the air to ease the pain. Root's discomfort was visible but he continued his innings after receiving some treatment from the team's official physio. Here's the video of the sporting moment uploaded by the BCCI.

Dhoni showed similar sportsmanship in 2015 when he helped Proteas' batsman Faf du Plessis through his leg cramps in an ODI game.

Joe Root propelled England to a commanding position on Day 1

Joe Root put up a masterful 128 on Day 1 in Chennai.

The visitors concluded the day in a dominating position with 263 runs on the board at the loss of just 3 wickets. Joe Root was the pick of the batsmen. The English skipper scored 128 runs with the help of 14 boundaries and a six and carried his bat at the end of the day.

Joe Rott supported Dominic Sibley superbly as well, as the opener scored 87 runs from 286 deliveries.

For the hosts, senior-pros Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin did the majority of the lifting. Ashwin started the proceedings by removing Rory Burns at 33. Bumrah caught youngster Dan Lawrence off-guard and got him out lbw for a duck a couple of overs later.

The two spinners, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem, looked in out-of-sorts as Joe Root munched them for runs at will. Nadeem conceded 69 runs and an economy rate of 3.4 while Sundar, who was picked ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, went for 55 runs at 4.6.

Bumrah then came back in the final over of the day to break Joe Root and Sibley's mammoth 200-run partnership to provide some respite for Virat Kohli's men. The first hour with the new ball will be crucial on Saturday.