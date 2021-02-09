Create
Watch: James Anderson gets both Gill and Rahane in magical first over

James Anderson is on fire in Chennai.
Modified 09 Feb 2021, 11:30 IST
James Anderson made an unbelievable start on Day 5, bowling a double-wicket maiden that has left India reeling. The bowler got the wickets of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in a mesmerising display of reverse swing bowling.

The BCCI released videos of both the dismissals on their website. You can check out the video of Shubman Gill’s dismissal here. The ball that sent Ajinkya Rahane packing can be viewed here.

All the talk before the day was whether James Anderson would be able to reverse-swing the ball.

The 38-year-old admitted before play that he expected the ball to start reversing soon, and walked the talk soon thereafter.

In a brilliant first over of the day, James Anderson got a well-set Shubman Gill bowled with an absolute ripper. The ball nipped back in after pitching just outside off, went through Gill’s bat-pad gap and sent the off-stump cartwheeling.

James Anderson sends back Ajinkya Rahane with a peach of a delivery

Ajinkya Rahane came in and lasted only three balls. He was lucky to survive a close LBW review off the second ball, with 'umpire’s call' saving Rahane. However, his stay at the crease proved to be shortlived.

Off the very next ball, James Anderson uprooted the Indian vice-captain's off-stump. In a dismissal similar to Shubman Gill’s, the ball curled in from outside off stump. A lack of bounce and sharp in-swing proved to be Ajinkya Rahane's undoing as James Anderson got his second wicket in the over to peg back the hosts.

James Anderson wrapped up his stunning first over of the day without conceding a run. With the ball reversing and James Anderson in full flow, expect him to trouble India’s batsman further.

Published 09 Feb 2021, 11:30 IST
