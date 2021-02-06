Watch: Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav are not part of the playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai. However, they found a way to make news on the second day of the Test.

In a video that has emerged on social media, Mohammed Siraj can be seen grabbing Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck in the dressing room. Whether it was all in good fun or something serious is yet to be determined.

The young left-arm spinner was taken aback by the fast bowler’s sudden action but tried to gather himself soon after. Watch the video below:

What did siraj do here to kuldeep?👀👀#INDvsENG

Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav watched from the sidelines as England dominated the Indian bowling united during the first two days of the Chennai Test.

The visitors ended Day 2 on an imposing 555 for 8, with skipper Joe Root smashing 218 and Ben Stokes scoring 82. Root created history on Saturday by becoming the first batsman to notch a double hundred in his 100th Test match.

The Indian bowlers toiled throughout the day for wickets. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in the 27th and 31st overs respectively. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem also claimed two scalps apiece. Washington Sundar went wicket-less in 26 overs, conceding 98 runs.

Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav’s non-selection questioned

Indian fans and certain critics are unhappy with the team selection for the first Test against England. Former India pacer Madan Lal told Sports Tak that India should have included Mohammed Siraj in the team instead of a third spinner.

“I think India have not played with a balanced bowling attack. They should have played with three pacers and two spinners. Ishant Sharma has only just returned from an injury, so it would have been wise to play him after 1-2 Tests. They also dropped Mohammed Siraj, who bowled so well in Australia," opined Madan Lal.

Lal also felt that Shardul Thakur could have been a better option than Sundar if India wanted to strengthen their batting lineup.

"If you wanted to bat deep, you could have played Shardul Thakur ahead of Washington Sundar and could have gone with Kuldeep Yadav over Shahbaz Nadeem," said Lal.

India bounced back in the last session with four wickets but England finished the day on a high with a solid 555/8.#INDvENG

India will have to put on a batting masterclass if they are to stay alive in the Chennai Test. With three days left in the Test, it will be up to their famed batting line-up to deliver.