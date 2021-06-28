[Watch] Team India members share glimpses of family time while holidaying in the UK

Team India members, who have been given a three-week break ahead of the five-match Test series against England, have been sharing pictures and videos, enjoying their free time in the UK.

Team India went down to New Zealand by eight wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton a few days back. The Test series against England will begin in Nottingham, with the first Test from August 4.

On Monday, a number of Team India players shared updates on how they are spending their break time on their social media accounts.

Since the families have been allowed to accompany the players on the tour, the cricketers have been utilizing the opportunity to spend some quality time with their loved ones.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture while enjoying breakfast with his wife Anushka Sharma. The latter also posted the same image and captioned it:

“When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious.”

Pacer Ishant Sharma and opener Mayank Agarwal posted pictures while posing with their better halves in front of the famous prehistoric monument Stonehenge. Ishant posted the images with the caption:

“At the masterpiece of engineering with the folks! #stonehenge #england.”

Veteran Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin uploaded a video taken by his wife Prithi Narayanan, in which he is seen enjoying a relaxed walk near the ocean. Ashwin shared the clip with the caption:

“When ocean meets the sky with the life of Ram.”

Team India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane posted an endearing picture that featured his wife and daughter as well as opener Rohit Sharma’s family. Rahane shared the picture and wrote:

“Baby’s having their day out after quite some time indoors!”

Team India to play two intra-squad games in Durham ahead of England Tests

After the extended break, Team India members will regather in the bio-bubble to start preparing for the England Test series. As per reports, the squad will have a camp in Durham from July 15 and will feature in two four-day intra-squad matches.

Team India are unlikely to get practice games against any county owing to the COVID-19 protocols in place.

Following India’s defeat in the WTC final, skipper Kohli had admitted that lack of practice matches hurt the team’s chances. Team India’s batting looked rusty in Southampton as they managed only 217 and 170 in their two innings.

