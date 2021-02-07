Watch: Virat Kohli dismissed by a ripper from Dom Bess

Virat Kohli couldn’t make his first innings of the year count, as the Indian skipper was dismissed for just 11. Dominic Bess got the prized wicket of Virat Kohli, with the off-spinner making a great start to the first Test in Chennai.

It was the first time Virat Kohli got out to an off-spinner at home since November 2017. A fan uploaded the video of Kohli’s dismissal on Twitter. You can also watch the dismissal here.

Virat Kohli looked solid during his stay at the crease, as he patiently went about his business. But the 32-year-old was caught off guard by a sublime delivery from Dominic Bess, with Ollie Pope completing a smart catch at short leg.

Dominic Bess tossed the ball outside off and got some drift in the air. With the ball spinning in sharply, Virat Kohli had no choice but to push at it tentatively.

In a classic off-spinner’s dismissal, the right-handed batsman edged the ball and got caught at short leg. Virat Kohli’s first innings failure means his search for a ton in international cricket continues. He last scored a century in November 2019.

Virat Kohli falls at the wrong time for India

Virat Kohli managed to score just 11 runs off 48 balls. His dismissal was quickly followed by Ajinkya Rahane’s, with India left reeling at 71/4. With the hosts trailing by more than 475 runs, they have a mountain to climb on day three in Chennai.

The wicket would certainly boost Dominic Bess’ confidence. Many doubted whether the off-spinner would be able to perform on turning Indian tracks, and he has responded with the crucial scalp of Virat Kohli.

He then dismissed vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane too, as Joe Root completed a stunning catch. With the ball gripping and turning, expect Dominic Bess to grow into the game as the day goes on.