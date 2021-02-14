Watch: Virat Kohli whistles to egg on the Chennai crowd

Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen whistling and asking the Chennai crowd to get behind the team on day two of the second Test against England at Chepauk.

India were in command with England having collapsed to 63 for 5 in the 28th over when Virat Kohli started whistling, looking in the direction of the Chennai crowd. The fans did not disappoint, responding with a loud roar.

It's interesting to note that 'Whistle Podu' is the tagline of IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

Virat Kohli loves engaging with the fans in the stadium. In the past as well, the 32-year-old has made efforts to involve the crowd, especially at times when a game has been meandering along.

In Chennai, though, India were in command of the second Test. Having put up 329 on the board batting first, they picked up six English wickets for under 100 runs.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence and Ben Stokes cheaply, while Axar Patel claimed Joe Root as his first Test scalp after the England skipper mistimed a sweep.

Mohammed Siraj chipped in with the wicket of Ollie Pope as England continued to crumble under pressure. Earlier, India could only add 29 runs to their overnight score as Rishabh Pant was stranded on 58 not out.

Virat Kohli scored a rare duck on Day 1

While India have dominated the second Test so far, it has happened without any significant contribution from Virat Kohli with the willow. The right-handed batsman registered a rare duck on the opening day of the match.

The Indian skipper was bamboozled by off-spinner Moeen Ali with one that pitched outside off and turned sharply to sneak in through the bat and pad.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a five-ball duck. Even without scoring, the 32-year-old run machine created a record, albeit an unwanted one, as it was the first time he had been dismissed by a spinner for a duck in Test cricket.

Kohli reacted in disbelief and hung around the crease. He confirmed with his batting partner Rohit Sharma as well as the umpire if he was indeed out.

Mohammed Siraj's first ball in a home Test – WICKET ☝️



Rishabh Pant takes a superb catch as Ollie Pope is caught behind for 22. #INDvENG | https://t.co/DSmqrU68EB pic.twitter.com/iLkL4mj7gI — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2021

Virat Kohli was brutally trolled for the extreme reaction to his dismissal. An old tweet of his, in which he wrote "What have I done?" also went viral on social media following his wicket.