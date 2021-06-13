[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal plays an impressive lofted stroke in the nets

Team India’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is not known for his batting skills. On Sunday, though, he shared a video to his Instagram story in which he is seen playing an impressive lofted drive on the offside.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been named in the Indian limited-overs squad for the tour of Sri Lanka. The team, to be led by Shikhar Dhawan, will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka from July 13 to 25.

Chahal shared the video of him working on his batting in the nets. Coach Dhruv Singh also shared the clip.

Posting the video of the leg-spinner’s batting practice on his Instagram account, Singh wrote:

"Not bad for the toughest shot in the book @yuzi_chahal23”

The 30-year-old responded to the video with clapping hands and flexed biceps emojis.

Yuzvendra Chahal is not known for his batting skills in international cricket. He has scored 53 runs in 10 innings in ODIs with a best of 18 not out.

In four T20I innings, the tail-ender has managed five runs, with two not outs. Chahal has a highest score of 42, having played 31 first-class matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s parents have recovered from COVID-19

A few days back, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that his parents have completely recovered from COVID-19. The spinner shared the good news through an Instagram post featuring his parents and wife.

Chahal thanked his well-wishers in the post and wrote:

“Thank you everyone for all your prayers and support. We are overwhelmed with the help that we received from our friends/ family and all your messages. Parents are healthy and we urge everyone to stay safe.”

Earlier, the cricketer’s wife Dhanashree had shared Instagram stories of her in-laws contracting the COVID-19 virus. Yuzendra Chahal’s parents tested positive for Coronavirus when the leg-spinner was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

The cricketer was planning to pull out of the season to be with his family, but the tournament itself was halted after COVID-19 cases emerged in the bio-bubble.

The spinner claimed four wickets in seven matches for RCB in IPL 2021.

In a noble gesture, Yuzvendra Chahal is taking on Viswanathan Anand in a chess game on Sunday to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India. The cricketer was a chess player during his school days.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar