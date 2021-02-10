“We need to see how Kuldeep Yadav can fit in” - Kiran More

Former wicketkeeper Kiran More believes India must look to bring in left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test against England to strengthen their bowling department.

India preferred off-spinner Washington Sundar and left-arm orthodox spinner Shahbaz Nadeem ahead of Kuldeep Yadav for the first Test in Chennai. However, neither could make an impression with the ball, as England cruised to a commanding victory.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, More felt that India missed Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test. He stated in this regard:

“We need to see how Kuldeep Yadav can fit in. Washington Sundar definitely gives us batting strength. But, with two off-spinners, things become very easy for the opposition. I think Ravichandran Ashwin’s line and length and Sundar’s line and length are slightly different."

More elaborated further:

"It will be harsh to drop Sundar. But sometimes you have to play the right combination to win a Test match. So, the think tank will have to decide how to go about it. And Kuldeep (Yadav) will give a different combination, different ideas for the captain, and also give something to think for the England batters.”

Kuldeep Yadav can win matches for India: Kiran More

Explaining what Kuldeep Yadav brings to the table, More observed that the 26-year-old has the ability to win games for the team. The 58-year-old explained:

“He is a guy who has got some different varieties. And he is hungry. If you give him an opportunity, he will bowl well. Nadeem was struggling. He has not played cricket for a long time, and coming into a Test match straightaway after the pandemic is not easy. Kuldeep has done well in Test cricket. He has the variety, which helps to win a Test match. Sundar has good control. But Kuldeep is someone who can get you wickets anytime. He can take a five-wicket haul and win a match for you.”

On being told that Kuldeep Yadav was dropped in favour of Nadeem to avoid monotony in the bowling attack, the former chairman of selectors pointed out:

“Kuldeep can take the ball away from the batsmen also. On a slower pitch, a slow bowler bowls better. On flatter pitches, Sundar who gets good bounce and has good height will be useful, like in Australian conditions. But in Indian conditions, Kuldeep will be a better choice.”

Well done @englandcricket for winning the first test of this series. For team India we need to play Kuldeep in the next game #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 9, 2021

Following India’s defeat in the first Test, captain Virat Kohli defended the decision of Kuldeep Yadav's non-inclusion, saying that his inclusion would have made the bowling attack one-dimensional. However, Kohli admitted that the team combination will be revisited in the wake of the loss.