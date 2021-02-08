What is the highest successful chase at the Chepauk?

England have set India a target of 420 in the 4th innings of the Chepauk Test. If the hosts win the game, it will be the highest ever successful chase in Chennai.

The previous highest successful chase was when India chased down 387 in 2008. Incidentally, that feat at Chepauk also came against England, as India won the game by 6 wickets.

While England were on top for most of that game, India roared back on the final day to win the Test. After they were set a target of 387, Virender Sehwag got going early in the final innings at Chepauk. The flamboyant opener scored a 68-ball 83 to give India a chance of a win.

Sachin Tendulkar took over the mantle on day 5, with the Master Blaster scoring a special century at Chepauk. He scored an unbeaten 103, guiding India to a win as Yuvara Singh supported him with a quickfire 85*.

England were left red-faced on the day as India chased down the target, which at one point seemed improbable. A big reason why India won that day was how they countered England’s spinners. Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar toiled for more than 55 overs but picked up just 2 wickets in the 4th innings.

Can India make history in Chepauk?

Despite the tall ask, India will be confident about their chances in Chennai. Brisbane’s heroics will still be fresh on their minds, and India’s batsmen have a great chance of winning the game if they bat out the remaining overs.

They have an impressive record while chasing in the 4th innings at Chepauk. Out of 14 instances, they have won the game chasing on 7 occasions.

India have been set a 4th innings target at Chepauk 5 times since 2000. They have never lost a game in that period, winning 4 Tests in total.

Having experienced the batting conditions in the 1st innings, Virat Kohli and co will look to start the 4-match series with a win, in spite of losing Rohit Sharma early in their chase. With a day’s play left, there is everything to play for between India and England.