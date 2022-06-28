"I am saying India will win" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the second T20I between Team India and Ireland.

The final game of the two-match series will be played in Malahide on Tuesday, June 28. The Hardik Pandya-led Indian team heads into the game with a 1-0 lead in the series, having won the first match at the same venue by seven wickets.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted the Men In Blue to complete a 2-0 sweep in the series, saying:

"Again a foregone conclusion, I am saying India will win this match. It is a very easy job."

The former Indian opener expects Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal to be amongst the wickets for the visitors. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"These predictions are made keeping in mind that it will be a 20-over match. We don't make predictions for ten-ten over matches. Bhuvneshwar and Chahal will together take more than three wickets, one more time I am saying the same thing."

Chahal and Bhuvneshwar picked up a wicket apiece in the first T20I between the two sides. They were also the most economical bowlers in the game, conceding just 11 and 16 runs respectively, in their three-over spells.

"Ishan and Hardik will together hit more than three sixes" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya hit three sixes in the first T20I against Ireland [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra feels a few maximums will be seen from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's willows. He explained:

"Ishan and Hardik will together hit more than three sixes. It is an extremely small ground. Both of them hit sixes even if they are slightly set, actually these days they hit sixes even without getting set."

The reputed commentator also predicted that a couple of batters will be castled in the second T20I. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"I feel two batters will get bowled, we will dismiss an odd batter like that and an odd batter of ours will fall like that, because the ball is doing something after pitching. In T20 cricket if you are trying to hit through the line and the ball moves slightly either left or right, it goes and hits the stumps."

Two players were bowled in the first T20I between the two sides. While Andy Balbirnie had his stumps rocked by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan was beaten all ends up while trying to play a big shot against Craig Young.

