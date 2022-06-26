"As always trusting an overhyped product!"- Shocked fans slam management as Umran Malik makes India debut ahead of Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh might have to wait a bit longer for his India cap as speedster Umran Malik is set to debut ahead of the first T20I against Ireland in Malahide on Sunday.
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the past few seasons and has grown into arguably one of the best left-arm pacers in the country at the moment. However, probably because of his searing pace, Malik got the nod ahead of the left-armer.
Fans on Twitter were in disbelief to see Umran Malik replace Harshal Patel as the third seamer despite having Arsheep on the bench. While they were excited to see the speedster, they also felt that Arshdeep Singh should definitely have been picked in the playing XI ahead of Malik in the pecking order.
Here are some of the reactions:
Can Arshdeep Singh be India's dark horse in T20 World Cup?
In 37 IPL games, Arshdeep Singh has picked up 40 wickets at an economy rate of 8.35. In IPL 2022, the left-armer brought that control to his game and got his economy rate down to just 7.7.
What was incredible was to see the captain of the Punjab Kings trust Arshdeep a bit more than the experienced Kagiso Rabada on quite a few occasions. This spoke a lot about the youngster's improvement and was rewarded with an India call-up for the five T20Is against South Africa.
Arshdeep didn't get a chance in the playing XI and coach Rahul Dravid spoke about the importance of continuity and experience in the Indian team. But then many eyebrows were raised when they realized that perhaps Umran Malik's one-season brilliance was given more importance than Arshdeep's consistency.
Speaking of the first T20I between India and Ireland, it's still raining at Malahide at the time of writing and the chances of a game happening are getting bleaker by the minute.