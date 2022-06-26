"As always trusting an overhyped product!"- Shocked fans slam management as Umran Malik makes India debut ahead of Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh might have to wait a bit longer for his India cap as speedster Umran Malik is set to debut ahead of the first T20I against Ireland in Malahide on Sunday.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the past few seasons and has grown into arguably one of the best left-arm pacers in the country at the moment. However, probably because of his searing pace, Malik got the nod ahead of the left-armer.

Fans on Twitter were in disbelief to see Umran Malik replace Harshal Patel as the third seamer despite having Arsheep on the bench. While they were excited to see the speedster, they also felt that Arshdeep Singh should definitely have been picked in the playing XI ahead of Malik in the pecking order.

Here are some of the reactions:

T @onfieldumpire T @onfieldumpire Love Dravid but Arshdeep’s easily the third best white ball bowler of India and is way better than the ones who are getting opportunities. I don’t seem to understand these selections. twitter.com/bcci/status/15… Love Dravid but Arshdeep’s easily the third best white ball bowler of India and is way better than the ones who are getting opportunities. I don’t seem to understand these selections. twitter.com/bcci/status/15… Oh, who am I kidding. twitter.com/onfieldumpire/… Oh, who am I kidding. twitter.com/onfieldumpire/… https://t.co/w7bVrIqCmX

Nish Navalkar @YUVI_NISH



(1/2)



#IREvIND Umran making his debut ahead of Arshdeep is an open proof of how 'Superstars' & 'Stories' are valued over skills & performances(1/2) Umran making his debut ahead of Arshdeep is an open proof of how 'Superstars' & 'Stories' are valued over skills & performances(1/2)#IREvIND

m. @idyyllliic i love umran but him debuting before arshdeep has gotta be a fkn joke bro i love umran but him debuting before arshdeep has gotta be a fkn joke bro

Anuj @AnujGanngwar @BCCI Where is arshdeep? He deserves a chance more then umran !! @BCCI Where is arshdeep? He deserves a chance more then umran !!

Harman Rai @HarmanR47154159 Arshdeep should go to CSK/MI if he wants to play for India Arshdeep should go to CSK/MI if he wants to play for India

Rajveer Wariah @RajveerWariah no arshdeep??

bruh just lose today lmao no arshdeep?? bruh just lose today lmao

Harsh @cricketharshh

Arshdeep has worked hard since 2019!

Last year also again Arshdeep was robbed in SL tour for sakariya.

And now One good season Umran🤷🏼‍♂️ Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Umran Malik making his debut tonight for India against Ireland. Umran Malik making his debut tonight for India against Ireland. Why are they benching Arshdeep man?Arshdeep has worked hard since 2019!Last year also again Arshdeep was robbed in SL tour for sakariya.And now One good season Umran🤷🏼‍♂️ twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Why are they benching Arshdeep man?Arshdeep has worked hard since 2019!Last year also again Arshdeep was robbed in SL tour for sakariya.And now One good season Umran🤷🏼‍♂️ twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Rahul Sharma @rahul95_sharma Arshdeep is very unlucky here. He should get a nod ahead of Umran for his performances but anyway team might want to rattle Ireland with pace so they prefer Umran. Good luck for him Arshdeep is very unlucky here. He should get a nod ahead of Umran for his performances but anyway team might want to rattle Ireland with pace so they prefer Umran. Good luck for him

`ryan @ryandesa_7 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India 11: Ruturaj, Ishan, Surya, Hooda, Hardik, Karthik, Axar, Avesh, Bhuvi, Chahal, Umran Malik. India 11: Ruturaj, Ishan, Surya, Hooda, Hardik, Karthik, Axar, Avesh, Bhuvi, Chahal, Umran Malik. Hope Arshdeep and Tripathi get a chance in d next game. Otherwise this series would be pointless. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Hope Arshdeep and Tripathi get a chance in d next game. Otherwise this series would be pointless. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Aakarsh¹⁷𓃵 🍥 @AakarshTweets 🥰



But dont you guys think Arshdeep Singh maybe deserved it first? Congratulations Umran Malik for the debutBut dont you guys think Arshdeep Singh maybe deserved it first? Congratulations Umran Malik for the debut ✅🥰But dont you guys think Arshdeep Singh maybe deserved it first?

Cricket 🏏 Lover // DK for T20 World Cup ❤️ @CricCrazyV Most probably this game will be a washout that means same playing 11 for next game and Arshdeep,Sanju and Tripathi will remain on bench Most probably this game will be a washout that means same playing 11 for next game and Arshdeep,Sanju and Tripathi will remain on bench 😢

Aarav  @xxxAarav Irrespective of how umran does today ,

I would have preferred arshdeep over him . Guy is phenomenal at any phase of the game Irrespective of how umran does today ,I would have preferred arshdeep over him . Guy is phenomenal at any phase of the game

Archith @UtdArc No agenda against Umran but him playing ahead of Arshdeep deserves a rain hit closure.



Terrible selection. Feel for Arshdeep No agenda against Umran but him playing ahead of Arshdeep deserves a rain hit closure. Terrible selection. Feel for Arshdeep

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl Really wanted Arshdeep to get the India cap before Umran. But anyway, good luck to the young gun. Hope he does well and proves his worth!! #IREvIND Really wanted Arshdeep to get the India cap before Umran. But anyway, good luck to the young gun. Hope he does well and proves his worth!! #IREvIND

Klrahulpopa @Krahulpopa ..



This is what social media hype results in .. Arshdeep se pehle debut hogya umran ka..This is what social media hype results in .. Arshdeep se pehle debut hogya umran ka 😭😭🙏 ..This is what social media hype results in ..😃👍

RIP Mumma ❤️ @akashcr699 Me on Indian cricket Matchday nowadays:



Toss-Cry over Arshdeep not playing-Switch off TV-Next Matchday



Repeat Me on Indian cricket Matchday nowadays:Toss-Cry over Arshdeep not playing-Switch off TV-Next MatchdayRepeat

Archer @poserarcher ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Umran Malik will make his international debut today



#IREvIND This is NOT a drill!Umran Malik will make his international debut today This is NOT a drill!Umran Malik will make his international debut today 🔥 #IREvIND https://t.co/bNmAjb24y5 Arshdeep robbed again. Imagine playing consistently for 3/4 season but someone new gets preferred bcos he has SpEeD. twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s… Arshdeep robbed again. Imagine playing consistently for 3/4 season but someone new gets preferred bcos he has SpEeD. twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…

Abhi @Abhi78945_

le me:

#INDvsIRE Umran playing but rain interrupting the match and arshdeep not playing.le me: Umran playing but rain interrupting the match and arshdeep not playing.le me:#INDvsIRE https://t.co/hroIXyrYvl

Udit @udit_buch Mixed emotions. As much as I'm happy to see Umran debut, I feel Arshdeep also deserved a debut. But koi nai, things will happen for both incredibly promising youngsters 🤙🏏 Mixed emotions. As much as I'm happy to see Umran debut, I feel Arshdeep also deserved a debut. But koi nai, things will happen for both incredibly promising youngsters 🤙🏏

Utsav @utsav__45 There is a lack of left arm fast bowlers in the Indian cricket team, yet there is no Arshdeep in the team which is bothering me alot now There is a lack of left arm fast bowlers in the Indian cricket team, yet there is no Arshdeep in the team which is bothering me alot now 😒 https://t.co/FIcf5d43hH

David @CricketFreakD Yaa, Dravid is great coach.

But there was no need to play Bhuvi today. He should have been rested. Avesh got all 5 games vs SA, so this series deserved a chance for Arshdeep ahead of anyone. Yaa, Dravid is great coach.But there was no need to play Bhuvi today. He should have been rested. Avesh got all 5 games vs SA, so this series deserved a chance for Arshdeep ahead of anyone. https://t.co/mH4gfLuezE

Akram Khan @AkramK2108 @BCCI Arshdeep Singh deserves more than him to be honest anyways expecting grt perfromance frm Umran Malik......! @BCCI Arshdeep Singh deserves more than him to be honest anyways expecting grt perfromance frm Umran Malik......!

rohit stan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @highon_beer we hardly get any good left arm pacers nd now arshdeep has that potential to perform on big stage so bcci nd management should try him in this tinpot series nd invest on him bt as always they r trusting on overhyped product we hardly get any good left arm pacers nd now arshdeep has that potential to perform on big stage so bcci nd management should try him in this tinpot series nd invest on him bt as always they r trusting on overhyped product

Ishika @IPLhatebot 1. Umran ahead of Arshdeep??? Like, seriously???

2. How is Ruturaj still playing??? 1. Umran ahead of Arshdeep??? Like, seriously??? 2. How is Ruturaj still playing???

Jassa @JasCricket No place for Arshdeep again. What mockery is this? No place for Arshdeep again. What mockery is this?

Steph @albatrosscric Bit surprised with Umran Malik decision, not enough sample to judge him over a proven performer like Arshdeep Singh who's a lot more suited to Australian conditions.



This is like picking Venky,Ruturaj,Shreyas over proven IPL performers like Samson,Tripathi. Bit surprised with Umran Malik decision, not enough sample to judge him over a proven performer like Arshdeep Singh who's a lot more suited to Australian conditions.This is like picking Venky,Ruturaj,Shreyas over proven IPL performers like Samson,Tripathi.

. @finehaihum BCCI @BCCI



He gets 🧢 No.98



#IREvIND A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia He gets 🧢 No.98 A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia He gets 🧢 No.98 #IREvIND https://t.co/8JXXsRJFbW Arshdeep was supposed to be ahead of him twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Arshdeep was supposed to be ahead of him twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Can Arshdeep Singh be India's dark horse in T20 World Cup?

In 37 IPL games, Arshdeep Singh has picked up 40 wickets at an economy rate of 8.35. In IPL 2022, the left-armer brought that control to his game and got his economy rate down to just 7.7.

What was incredible was to see the captain of the Punjab Kings trust Arshdeep a bit more than the experienced Kagiso Rabada on quite a few occasions. This spoke a lot about the youngster's improvement and was rewarded with an India call-up for the five T20Is against South Africa.

Arshdeep didn't get a chance in the playing XI and coach Rahul Dravid spoke about the importance of continuity and experience in the Indian team. But then many eyebrows were raised when they realized that perhaps Umran Malik's one-season brilliance was given more importance than Arshdeep's consistency.

Speaking of the first T20I between India and Ireland, it's still raining at Malahide at the time of writing and the chances of a game happening are getting bleaker by the minute.

