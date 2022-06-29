"Fighting 50 from King Harshal Patel in vain!"- Fans troll Indian bowlers for almost losing the 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Team India avoided what could have been a huge upset against Ireland in the second T20I on Tuesday. Chasing a mammoth target of 226, Ireland fell agonizingly short of their target, but won hearts with their brave approach to the chase.

Young speedster Umran Malik and experienced death bowler Harshal Patel were particularly expensive and that almost cost them the game. Malik registered figures of 1/42 while Harshal conceded 54 runs in his four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also expensive in the beginning, but his excellent death bowling is probably what saved India.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see 14th-ranked Ireland score for fun against the top-ranked T20I team. They were particularly furious about the performances of Harshal and Malik and here are some of their reactions:

Udit @udit_buch Harshal agar aisi bowling RCB me daalta to him and Siraj this year would have been greater brothers of destruction than ABD-Kohli for RCB. Harshal agar aisi bowling RCB me daalta to him and Siraj this year would have been greater brothers of destruction than ABD-Kohli for RCB.

Udit @udit_buch Great game but India took Ireland lightly. They thought crossing 200 with the bat guaranteed them victory and then the world class bowling completely took Ireland by surprise Great game but India took Ireland lightly. They thought crossing 200 with the bat guaranteed them victory and then the world class bowling completely took Ireland by surprise

Udit @udit_buch South Africa won under similar circumstances against us few days back, in the first T20 of that series. Ireland just fell short because we probably gave them 1 bad ball less. South Africa won under similar circumstances against us few days back, in the first T20 of that series. Ireland just fell short because we probably gave them 1 bad ball less.

Devansh🎭 @Nexusofjoy Harshal is a lock for wt20, some people told me. Has an economy of 8.5 besides this game Harshal is a lock for wt20, some people told me. Has an economy of 8.5 besides this game

Archer @poserarcher Never expected a close match in this series Never expected a close match in this series

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 🫡 Ishan makes sure the extra fielder doesn’t cost India but Umran stepped over this very ball Ishan makes sure the extra fielder doesn’t cost India but Umran stepped over this very ball 😂🫡

Udit @udit_buch Harshal should be kicked out of the team. Absolutely horrible Harshal should be kicked out of the team. Absolutely horrible

Jassa @JasCricket No disrespect to Umran but he has a long way to go to be ready for the ultimate stage. BCCI is just ruining a talent, nothing else. Absolutely dumb selection this. No disrespect to Umran but he has a long way to go to be ready for the ultimate stage. BCCI is just ruining a talent, nothing else. Absolutely dumb selection this.

Equality 7-2521 @equality7__2521 If he can't bully Ireland with pace, he sure as hell can't bully Australia, SA, England, etc... If he can't bully Ireland with pace, he sure as hell can't bully Australia, SA, England, etc...

Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 @CamlinTweets What does Umran have over king Arshdeep 🤨 What does Umran have over king Arshdeep 🤨

Eoin Mishra 🇮🇳 @mishraa_op Fun Fact -



Jadeja has never concede more than 50 runs in his 58 match career of t20i, and Harshal Patel has concede more than 50 runs twice in 14 match career ,but but Jadeja is not a T20 bowler and Harshal Patel is a t20 specialist bowler.

Photo for just attention Fun Fact -Jadeja has never concede more than 50 runs in his 58 match career of t20i, and Harshal Patel has concede more than 50 runs twice in 14 match career ,but but Jadeja is not a T20 bowler and Harshal Patel is a t20 specialist bowler.Photo for just attention https://t.co/cbuyogs4PS

KASHISH @crickashish217 India are not Bumrah-dependent. It just shows how good Bhuvneshwar has been that when he falters, India look thinner on scoreboard than they are. And Harshal will have such days from time to time given his basic ploy. Kuch credit Ireland ko bhi dedo, guys. India are not Bumrah-dependent. It just shows how good Bhuvneshwar has been that when he falters, India look thinner on scoreboard than they are. And Harshal will have such days from time to time given his basic ploy. Kuch credit Ireland ko bhi dedo, guys. 😁

Goutham @Goutham73312783 Harshal patel -Death overs Specialist Harshal patel -Death overs Specialist https://t.co/TgQP1O9w5H

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



#IREvIND Harshal Patel ~ Today became 1st Indian Pacer to Concded 6 Sixes in a T20I match Harshal Patel ~ Today became 1st Indian Pacer to Concded 6 Sixes in a T20I match#IREvIND

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan A minor point of concern is Harshal not getting his dip right this match. Bowled around 8-10 full tosses today. A minor point of concern is Harshal not getting his dip right this match. Bowled around 8-10 full tosses today.

Rohitmania45 @Rohitmania451 @mufaddal_vohra Please don't take harshal to australia, he will get trashed there @mufaddal_vohra Please don't take harshal to australia, he will get trashed there

. @finehaihum Death batting could have been better

But loss is on bowlers Death batting could have been betterBut loss is on bowlers

🐐KLR @loyalRehulFan @ManoCent1 @mufaddal_vohra Bhuvi did well in his last over. Harshal kept bowling full tosses @ManoCent1 @mufaddal_vohra Bhuvi did well in his last over. Harshal kept bowling full tosses 😭😭

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ #IREvIND Umran Malik in recent stated that he never followed Waqar Younis because Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are actually his idols. Indeed Waqar Younis never got hammered at the economy rate of 10 plus. Umran Malik rightly following his indian idols. Umran Malik in recent stated that he never followed Waqar Younis because Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are actually his idols. Indeed Waqar Younis never got hammered at the economy rate of 10 plus. Umran Malik rightly following his indian idols.👏👏#IREvIND

The Joker (Dr Taylor's Version) @Jokeresque_ If you are supporting team with Umran for first time, the method of supporting is peeping through the fingers that are covering your eyes. Its either 0-50 or 3-25, nothing in between. If you are supporting team with Umran for first time, the method of supporting is peeping through the fingers that are covering your eyes. Its either 0-50 or 3-25, nothing in between.

Chicken Man @Gustavofring_45 . Shame on Umran Malik🤬🤬 @mufaddal_vohra Fighting 50 from King Harshal Patel in vain. Shame on Umran Malik🤬🤬 @mufaddal_vohra Fighting 50 from King Harshal Patel in vain💔💔. Shame on Umran Malik🤬🤬

RK @MahiGOAT07

true RCB blood @CricCrazyJohns Harshal Patel ~ Today became 1st Indian Pacer to Concded 6 Sixes in a T20I matchtrue RCB blood @CricCrazyJohns Harshal Patel ~ Today became 1st Indian Pacer to Concded 6 Sixes in a T20I matchtrue RCB blood https://t.co/TgeyeDyXHz

India had to dig deep to get their second win

Ireland needed a rolicking start and Paul Stirling provided exactly that. The veteran opener showed why he is arguably one of the most dangerous at his position in T20 cricket and smashed 40 runs off just 18 balls.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie played second fiddle while Stirling was at the crease, but took on the bowling once the latter was dismissed. Ireland brought up their 100 in just nine overs and looked well on their way to completing a famous chase.

The visitors did take some crucial wickets in the middle overs, but overall their bowling was all over the place and the Irish team took full advantage of it. Malik was responsible for bowling the final over and Mark Adair and George Dockrell almost pulled off a heist.

But the youngster from Jammu held his nerves to give just three runs off the last three balls and ensured that India whitewashed the hosts 2-0. Despite the win, the visitors will know that they have a lot of issues to address in their bowling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far