"Fighting 50 from King Harshal Patel in vain!"- Fans troll Indian bowlers for almost losing the 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Team India avoided what could have been a huge upset against Ireland in the second T20I on Tuesday. Chasing a mammoth target of 226, Ireland fell agonizingly short of their target, but won hearts with their brave approach to the chase.
Young speedster Umran Malik and experienced death bowler Harshal Patel were particularly expensive and that almost cost them the game. Malik registered figures of 1/42 while Harshal conceded 54 runs in his four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also expensive in the beginning, but his excellent death bowling is probably what saved India.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see 14th-ranked Ireland score for fun against the top-ranked T20I team. They were particularly furious about the performances of Harshal and Malik and here are some of their reactions:
India had to dig deep to get their second win
Ireland needed a rolicking start and Paul Stirling provided exactly that. The veteran opener showed why he is arguably one of the most dangerous at his position in T20 cricket and smashed 40 runs off just 18 balls.
Captain Andrew Balbirnie played second fiddle while Stirling was at the crease, but took on the bowling once the latter was dismissed. Ireland brought up their 100 in just nine overs and looked well on their way to completing a famous chase.
The visitors did take some crucial wickets in the middle overs, but overall their bowling was all over the place and the Irish team took full advantage of it. Malik was responsible for bowling the final over and Mark Adair and George Dockrell almost pulled off a heist.
But the youngster from Jammu held his nerves to give just three runs off the last three balls and ensured that India whitewashed the hosts 2-0. Despite the win, the visitors will know that they have a lot of issues to address in their bowling.