"Here we go"- Yuzvendra Chahal, Gaikwad look pumped up for Ireland T20Is

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal looks ready for the challenge as India prepare to take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series starting on June 26.

He took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself and Ruturaj Gaikwad likely waiting with their bags in the lobby of the team hotel, ready to leave for the airport. Here's what Chahal tweeted along with the photo:

"Here we go 🇮🇳✈️ #Ireland"

Yuzvendra Chahal made fabulous comeback for India in T20Is

Chahal has performed consistently in the IPL over the last few seasons. However, his numbers for India in the shortest format looked pretty ordinary. He was even dropped from the Indian team for the 2021 T20 World Cup in favor of Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.

However, he did not let that snub affect his performances. He won the Purple Cap in the IPL this year to storm back into the national team. The series against South Africa was a great example of how he has always fought back from tough situations.

Chahal was smashed for runs in the first two games, and Heinrich Klaasen's carnage made the leg-spinner look bereft of ideas. While many began to question Chahal's place with Ravi Bishnoi waiting in the wings, the former came back strongly in the next two games. Chahal picked up five wickets to help India level the series.

It will be a new-look Indian team under new captain Hardik Pandya. Whether the likes of Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi get a chance in the playing XI is another interesting debate, as Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda are also there.

India's squad for Ireland T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

