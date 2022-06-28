Create
"Selectors' headache has nicely turned into a migraine!" - Fans thrilled as Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson storm blows Ireland away

Deepak Hooda put up a record 176-run stand with Sanju Samson on the way to his hundred. (P.C.:Sony Sports Network)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jun 28, 2022 11:23 PM IST

Deepak Hooda became just the fourth Indian after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul to smash a T20I century with a sparkling knock of 104 off just 57 balls against Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Tuesday.

Sanju Samson also played an incredible hand of 77 (42) and his partnership with Hooda ensured that India posted a mammoth score of 225/7 in their 20 overs.

Deepak Hooda had to sit out for all five T20Is against South Africa. However, he has smashed 151 runs in two T20Is against Ireland, showing why he is a reliable and dangerous batter in this format.

Fans on Twitter hailed both Hooda and Samson for their incredible partnership. Here are some of the reactions:

Hundred by Deepak Hooda in 55 balls. He becomes just the 4th Indian to score a century in men's T20i, what a brilliant display of batting by Hooda. https://t.co/gFFi3jXoio
So happy for Sanju Samson. First half century for Indiaim T20I’s. And loving the partnership with Deepak Hooda by the way👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.
Indian players to score hundreds in T20I:Rohit Sharma - 4KL Rahul - 2Suresh Raina - 1Deepak Hooda - 1
Maiden T20I hundred for Deepak Hooda, he has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the last 8 months in this format for various teams. https://t.co/lwf0u25MVg
Deepak Hooda in the last 8 months:SMAT - 294 runs from 6 matches.IPL - 451 runs from 15 matches.Ireland series - 151 runs from 2 matches.
100* off 55. Hooda. On. Fire. 🔥👏👏 https://t.co/QyJRzPqp2v
What a phenomenal rise it’s been for Deepak Hooda! Unique way of creating opportunities for big hitting. Steps out at the last second to surprise the seam bowlers.Ends up hitting boundaries off good balls bowled in the stumps.Nightmare for bowlers! #INDvIRE
Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda creates history - highest ever partnership for India in T20is.
Well played Deepak Hooda👏🏻👏🏻.
History: Deepak Hooda & Sanju Samson added 176 runs for the 2nd wicket - highest for any wicket for Team India in T20I.
Krunal should be awarded with Dronacharya award for giving us Hooda
Well played, Deepak Hooda - what a knock it has been - 104 runs from 57 balls including 9 fours and 6 sixes. https://t.co/uTLhKadIGt
What a knock by Sanju Samson - 77 from 42 balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes. He opened the innings tonight and with Deepak Hooda, he put on a show. Really happy for him, he played excellently. https://t.co/sbnTtwPJue
Deepak Hooda has made every opportunity count this year.Bailed his team out of trouble time and again in the SMAT20 trophy.Did the same thing for LSG in the IPL - finished with 450+ runs.And now delivering as a top-order batter in Indian colours.#IREvIND
Hooda grabbing his chances with both hands underlines why the cliché of giving long rope doesn't always work. Every long rope means a cricketer like Hooda gets pushed back in the queue. Take the chances you're offered or go back in the queue.
Hooda has grabbed whatever chances he got. So good to see him playing to his potential after years of poor run.
And after that Hooda & Samson show. Selectors’ headache has nicely turned into a migraine.#T20WorldCup
'A great talent's been realized on the big stage!'Mark Nicholas' words from 2011. Fits well for both Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda today. The latter - sheer mastery. He's made it look too easy. Talk about grabbing your opportunities. He's here, Deepak Hooda! #IREvIND
This is a fab knock from Deepak Hooda. Wait till he gets into the ODI team though. Can be a proper ODI beast.#IREvsIND
Least Innings taken to Score T20I Century for India 3 - Deepak Hooda* 4 - KL Rahul 12 - Suresh Raina 20 - Rohit Sharma#IREvIND https://t.co/HodIipCveR
Lets take a moment and appreciate Gautam Gambhir for transformation of Deepak Hooda.He was always a gifted player but the shift in mindset is visible.
Deepak Hooda is putting on a show, what a knock. https://t.co/AWlf7aumzl

Deepak Hooda, Samson steadied Indian ship after Ishan Kishan's wicket

Ishan Kishan, who has been in stunning form of late, was dismissed cheaply for just three runs. Sanju Samson perhaps needed some deliveries to get going.

Hooda stormed out of the blocks and ensured that Samson had enough time to settle down. Both batters then began to up the ante when the platform was set and runs started to flow from both ends.

Both Samson and Hooda showed how to play with the right intent, especially in the middle overs as they didn't slow down or take the momentum of the innings away. Samson fell for 77 but Suryakumar Yadav's cameo kept Hooda going at the other end as he reached his ton.

India did lose wickets in a cluster towards the end, but they still managed to set a humongous target of 226. Ireland did put up a decent batting performance in the previous game, but they will need to bat out of their skin if they are to make this chase interesting.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
