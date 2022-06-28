"Selectors' headache has nicely turned into a migraine!" - Fans thrilled as Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson storm blows Ireland away

Deepak Hooda became just the fourth Indian after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul to smash a T20I century with a sparkling knock of 104 off just 57 balls against Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Tuesday.
Sanju Samson also played an incredible hand of 77 (42) and his partnership with Hooda ensured that India posted a mammoth score of 225/7 in their 20 overs.
Deepak Hooda had to sit out for all five T20Is against South Africa. However, he has smashed 151 runs in two T20Is against Ireland, showing why he is a reliable and dangerous batter in this format.
Fans on Twitter hailed both Hooda and Samson for their incredible partnership. Here are some of the reactions:
Deepak Hooda, Samson steadied Indian ship after Ishan Kishan's wicket
Ishan Kishan, who has been in stunning form of late, was dismissed cheaply for just three runs. Sanju Samson perhaps needed some deliveries to get going.
Hooda stormed out of the blocks and ensured that Samson had enough time to settle down. Both batters then began to up the ante when the platform was set and runs started to flow from both ends.
Both Samson and Hooda showed how to play with the right intent, especially in the middle overs as they didn't slow down or take the momentum of the innings away. Samson fell for 77 but Suryakumar Yadav's cameo kept Hooda going at the other end as he reached his ton.
India did lose wickets in a cluster towards the end, but they still managed to set a humongous target of 226. Ireland did put up a decent batting performance in the previous game, but they will need to bat out of their skin if they are to make this chase interesting.