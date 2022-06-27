IND vs IRE 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 1st T20I

India got off to a winning start in the two-match T20I series against Ireland on Sunday, June 26. After a rain delay, the two nations battled in a 12-over game, with the Indian cricket team winning the contest by seven wickets.

Captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first at The Village. India got off to a great start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed opposition skipper Andy Balbirnie in the first over itself. Soon after, Pandya got the wicket of Paul Stirling. Ireland lost both of their openers before touching the double digits.

Avesh Khan opened his account by dismissing Gareth Delany as Ireland were down to 22/3. Harry Tector then fought back with an unbeaten 33-ball 64* to help Ireland finish with a 108-run total in 12 overs. Tector smacked three sixes and six fours in his knock.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India. He conceded only 11 runs in his three overs and scalped the wicket of Lorcan Tucker.

Chasing 109 to win, Ishan Kishan provided India with a good start. The southpaw scored 26 runs off 11 deliveries before losing his stumps to Craig Young. The Irish fast bowler then dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck as India slumped to 30/2.

Hardik Pandya and all-rounder Deepak Hooda then had a match-winning partnership of 64 runs to place the Men in Blue in a comfortable position. Pandya departed to the dressing room after a 12-ball 24. Hooda remained in the middle till the end, guiding India home in the 10th over along with Dinesh Karthik.

IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the battle between India and Ireland. Here are some of the top memes from the first game of the series.

With this win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match T20I series. The next match will take place on Tuesday evening, June 28, in Dublin.

