No Samson, Tripathi, or even Bhuvneshwar in Wasim Jaffer's India playing XI for 1st T20I vs Ireland

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has predicted Team India's playing XI for the first T20I against Ireland. The 44-year-old expects three changes from the side that played the fifth T20I against the Proteas.

With Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer with the Indian Test team, Jaffer picked the experienced Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda as replacements in the batting department. Suryakumar is back from injury and walks straight into the XI according to Jaffer.

However, the 44-year-old picked Hooda over the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson. Maybe Jaffer feels that since Hooda didn't get a chance in the playing XI against South Africa, he should be the highest in the pecking order.

Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to name his playing XI and wrote:

"My playing XI for tonight: 1. Ishan (wk) 2. Rutu 3. SKY 4. Hardik (c) 5. Hooda 6. DK 7. Axar 8. Harshal 9. Chahal 10. Avesh 11. Arshdeep (I'll rest Bhuvi and look at Arshdeep) What's yours? #IREvIND"

The third change that Jaffer made was resting Bhuvneshwar Kumar and bringing in the uncapped Arshdeep Singh. Bhuvneshwar was magnificent against the Proteas, picking up six wickets. He has also been named as the vice-captain for the Ireland series.

However, Jaffer explained in his tweet that having known what Bhuvneshwar was capable of, now is perhaps the best time to see what Arshdeep can offer. The left-arm pacer has been sensational in the IPL over the past two seasons and could come in handy at the death alongside Harshal Patel.

India's T20I squad for Ireland series:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

