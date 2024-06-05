IND vs IRE: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Ireland’s last matches in T20 World Cup

India will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday (June 5). The two teams have locked horns only once in the mega ICC event of the shortest format. India won that game by eight wickets in 2009.

Batting first, Ireland scored 112/8 in their allotted 18 overs. Andrew White top-scored with 29 runs off 25 balls, including one six and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Gary Wilson and John Mooney chipped in with identical scores of 19.

Zaheer Khan starred with the ball for the Men in Blue, returning with exceptional figures of 4/19, while Pragyan Ojha bagged two wickets.

In response, India chased down the target in just 15.3 overs. Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 52 off 45 deliveries in an innings laced with one six and four boundaries. Gautam Gambhir also chipped in with 37 off 31, hitting one maximum and three fours. Regan West and Kyle McCallan bagged two wickets each for Ireland.

Ireland’s scorecard from their last T20 World Cup match

Ireland lost to New Zealand by 35 runs in their last T20 World Cup match in Adelaide in 2022.

Asked to bat first, the Kiwis posted 185/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Kane Williamson led from the front, scoring 61 runs off 35 balls, hitting three sixes and five boundaries. Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, and Devon Conway chipped in with 32 (18), 31* (21) and 28 (33), respectively.

Josh Little emerged as the pick of Ireland bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/22, while Gareth Delany bagged two wickets.

In response, Ireland managed 150/9 in 20 overs. Paul Stirling top-scored with 37 off 27 with the help of one six and three boundaries. Andy Balbirnie and George Dockrell chipped in with 30 (25) and 23 (15). The trio, though, failed to take the Irish over the line.

Lockie Ferguson was the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand, picking up three wickets, while Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi scalped two wickets each.

India’s scorecard from their last T20 World Cup game

India lost to eventual champions England by 10 wickets in their last T20 World Cup game in Adelaide in 2022.

Put in to bat first, India scored 168/6 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya starred with the bat, scoring 63 off 33, hitting five maximums and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also contributed 50 (40) and 27 (28), respectively.

Chris Jordan bagged three wickets for England, while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid shared one apiece.

In response, England achieved the target with 10 wickets and four overs to spare. Alex Hales smashed an unbeaten 86 off 47, including seven maximums and four boundaries. Captain Jos Buttler too remained unbeaten on 80 off 49, hitting three sixes and nine boundaries.

