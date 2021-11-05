IND vs NZ 2021: "There is no need to play R Ashwin" - Aakash Chopra on whether the off-spinner should be picked for the T20Is

Aakash Chopra believes R Ashwin should not be picked in the Indian side for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Ashwin made a comeback into the Indian T20I team during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 after a gap of four years. He was picked in the playing XI against Afghanistan after being ignored for the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan if Ashwin should be picked for the T20I leg of the series against the Kiwis considering his performance against Afghanistan.

He responded:

"In my opinion, he should not be. I feel there is no need to play R Ashwin because you are not searching for anything from him. You know everything about Ashwin. He is a very good bowler and will do well whenever he comes."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli said "I am most pleased about Ashwin, happy to see him back, he can control runs and take wickets in middle overs". Virat Kohli said "I am most pleased about Ashwin, happy to see him back, he can control runs and take wickets in middle overs".

Ashwin snared two wickets while conceding just 14 runs in his four-over spell against Afghanistan. The wily off-spinner has scalped 54 wickets in the 47 T20Is he has played for Team India.

Aakash Chopra feels R Ashwin needs to be rested ahead of the Test series

R Ashwin is expected to lead India's bowling attack in the Test series against New Zealand

Aakash Chopra highlighted that some of the key New Zealand players might be rested for the T20I series against India. He reasoned:

"New Zealand will rest some of their main players. They played the IPL first and then the World Cup, there will be some tiredness. It will also depend on where the team reaches and the same nucleus will play Test cricket as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Ashwin also deserves a rest ahead of the Test series. Chopra observed:

"Even Ashwin has to play Test cricket. So, I will say to make Ashwin rest. You can play Rahul Chahar, Yuzi Chahal, Axar Patel or Varun Chakravarthy - you can play anyone."

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that Ashwin might have to sit out the T20I series even if he is in India's long-term plans for the shortest format of the game. He said:

"Even if he is in your scheme of things for the future, he will still have to leave this series because there are two Test matches after the three T20Is - back to back. The final here will be on the 14th and that series will start from the 17th, it is starting too early."

Wisden India @WisdenIndia Most India players have been in the bio-bubble since July.



Their next assignment is from November 17, against New Zealand at home.



What do you make of the Men in Blue's hectic schedule? Most India players have been in the bio-bubble since July. Their next assignment is from November 17, against New Zealand at home. What do you make of the Men in Blue's hectic schedule? https://t.co/bSKillRIX8

The three-match India-New Zealand T20I series will be played from November 17. It will be followed by two Test matches, the first one starting on November 25 in Kanpur.

