"If I was given the choice, I would drop Rahane" - Aakash Chopra on the middle-order debate ahead of 2nd India-New Zealand Test

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has settled the selection debate for the team's middle order ahead of the second Test.

The return of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's splendid outing on debut has put pressure on both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Chopra feels that Pujara is off the hook at the moment, having played a couple of handy knocks on the tour of England. He, however, noted that Rahane did not have much to show for himself and should be the batter to make way for skipper Kohli.

During a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"See, I wouldn't drop Pujara now. He has given himself a slightly longer rope with his performances in Leeds and Lords. Rahane, on the other hand, is on a slippery slope. There is no doubt. You cannot play everyone. If I was given the choice, I would drop Rahane."

Pujara recorded two fifties on the tour of England in the third and fourth Test at Leeds and Oval respectively.

He fell nine short of his century during a valiant fightback in the second innings at Leeds and scored a fifty in a winning cause at The Oval.

Quantity can never make up for the lack of quality in spin bowling: Aakash Chopra

Chopra also claimed that Wagner's inclusion in the second Test was certain and felt that he should have played in Kanpur as well. He noted that Mitchell Santner was also a potentially good option for New Zealand.

Chopra added:

"Wagner should play 100%. Should have played in the last match itself. Quantity can never make up for the lack of quality in spin bowling. Even playing Santner instead of Ajaz is fine because you need a bowler who can fire it in on a spot consistently.

"So, Somerville will be out and Wagner will be in. These three pacers will trouble India quite a bit."

New Zealand's three-spinner approach in the first Test did not work out for them. The inexperience of the trio was on show as it was the pacers who claimed the majority of the wickets in conditions that were not in their favor.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will start on December 3 (Friday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

