Centurion Mayank Agarwal reveals the advice Sunil Gavaskar gave him ahead of 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Team India opener Mayank Agarwal has revealed that batting legend Sunil Gavaskar asked him to adjust his stance and keep his bat down for a slightly longer period of time.

Agarwal, who looked set to be dropped for the Mumbai Test after twin failures in Kanpur, returned to form with a dogged hundred on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand. The 30-year-old, whose place in the playing XI was confirmed after Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out due to injury, was unbeaten on 120 as India ended the day on 221 for 4.

At a press conference following the opening day’s play, Agarwal opened up about the conversation he had with Gavaskar. Admitting that he couldn’t make the adjustments suggested by the batting great in a short period of time, he asserted that the chat did help him.

Giving details of his interaction with Gavaskar, Agarwal said:

“Sunny sir told me that, initially, instead of picking your bat up a lot, just keep it down for the initial part of it. It will be nice. I couldn’t really make that adjustment in this short period. But definitely while he was saying that, I was looking at his shoulder position and he was side on. So, being side on was something that I picked up from that conversation.”

The under-pressure Team India batter also credited coach Rahul Dravid for encouraging him with words of wisdom. Revealing what the batting stalwart told him, Agarwal said:

“When I was picked here, Rahul bhai (Dravid) came and spoke to me. He said, ‘listen, just control what is in your hands. You have this opportunity, go out and give your best’. That’s all he asked of me. And he said, ‘when you get set, make it big’. I am happy that when I got set, I could really capitalize.”

Agarwal and Shubman Gill (44) featured in an opening stand of 80. After India lost three quick wickets, the former brought the innings back on track, forming steady partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (18) and Wriddhiman Saha (25*).

“This innings was more about grit and determination” - Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal has been getting out frequently nicking pacers behind the wickets in recent times. In Kanpur as well, he fell to the Kiwi fast bowlers in similar fashion. Admitting he was aware of the same, the batter asserted that he was determined to do well in Mumbai. Agarwal stated:

“Yes, that is something that I have thought about. But, this innings was more about grit and determination, sticking to a plan and having the mental discipline to be at it. I know there were times when I didn’t look good but it didn’t make much of a difference as long as the job was getting done.”

Agarwal’s hundred in Mumbai on Day 1 was his fourth ton in Test cricket. His previous century was the 243 he registered against Bangladesh in Indore in November 2019.

