One day after checking Wankhede's honors board, Ajaz Patel poses with his name on it following Day 2 of India vs New Zealand Test

A day after a picture of him taking a look at the honors board at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was shared by Black Caps’ Twitter account, Ajaz Patel posed with his name on it.

On Friday, the Black Caps shared an image of Ajaz keenly checking the honors board at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Kiwis are taking on India in the second Test. The left-arm spinner had claimed all four wickets to fall on the opening day of the Mumbai Test.

Ajaz created history on Saturday, becoming only the third bowler to claim all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match. Taking to Twitter to hail the 33-year-old’s fantastic achievement, Black Caps’ Twitter handle shared two images of the spinner.

In the first one, Ajaz is seen taking a look at the honours board at the Wankhede Stadium at the end of the first day’s play. In the second, he proudly poses with his name on the same honors board after claiming all ten wickets in India’s first innings.

Sharing the images on Twitter, the Black Caps wrote:

“How it started … How it’s going @AjazP #INDvNZ.”

Ajaz bowled 47.5 overs in India’s first inning to finish with figures of 10 for 119. Despite his heroics, New Zealand are on the back foot in the Mumbai Test as the Indians cleaned up the Kiwis for 62 in their first innings.

“The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai” - Ajaz Patel reacts to special feat

Sharing his views on claiming all 10 wickets in an innings during the Mumbai Test, Ajaz stated that the stars aligned for him to achieve the feat at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ajaz told host broadcaster Star Sports:

"Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of COVID. Honestly, it's surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special. The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai. I'm in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well.”

47.5 overs | 12 maidens | 10 wickets |

119 runs

Apart from Ajaz and Kumble, former England off-spinner Jim Laker (1956) is the only bowler to have claimed all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match.

