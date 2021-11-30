"It would be difficult to rest Shreyas Iyer" - Deep Dasgupta on hosts' middle-order selection conundrum for the 2nd India-New Zealand Test 

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta outlined the potential routes the team can go for regarding their personnel in the middle-order. Skipper Virat Kohli is expected to walk into the playing XI for the second Test in Mumbai, which means one of the batsmen from the first game will have to sit out.

Dasgupta vouched for the selection of Shreyas Iyer in the second Test despite the return of Kohli. The 26-year-old was adjudged as the player of the match for his exploits with the bat in the first Test. Iyer became the first Indian to record a century and a half-century on his Test debut. On the back of such a performance, Dasgupta notes that dropping Shreyas Iyer becomes very difficult. While hosting a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"Ideally speaking, only on the basis of performance, it would be difficult to rest Shreyas Iyer. Hundred in the first innings, fifty in the next, both coming at crucial times. I find it difficult to not play him"

If selected, Shreyas Iyer will have the chance to feature at his home ground of Wankhede. The batsman represented Mumbai in domestic cricket and has amassed runs across all formats before breaking through the Indian side.

The main choice is that Rahane is rested: Dasgupta on India's potential changes ahead of 2nd Test

Addressing the potential changes Team India might make following the arrival of Kohli, Dasgupta reckons that swapping Rahane for Iyer at the No.5 position is a straightforward option. However, he believes that Saha's fitness could also play a potential role in team selection.

Wriddhiman Saha struggled with a stiff neck for the second half of the Test and was replaced by KS Bharat behind the wickets. If the senior wicket-keeper fails to recover in time, Dasgupta suggests that Bharat can open the batting. That will allow Rahane and Iyer to play together. Dasgupta added:

"The main choice is that Rahane is rested, I know he was captain last match, but still. It would be a straight swap at No.5. Another case is if Saha does not play, can Bharat open and keep wickets. In that case, you can play all of Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, and Iyer. But, in that case, one of the openers will have to make way. That is kind of an out-of-the-box option."

The second Test between India and New Zealand will start on December 3 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Parimal