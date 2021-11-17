IND vs NZ 2021: "He brings a lot of assurance" - Gautam Gambhir predicts Rahul Dravid will prove to be a very successful coach for Team India 

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is confident that newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid will achieve significant success in his new role with the Indian cricket team.

While speaking on Star Sports' show Follow the Blues, the ex-cricketer acknowledged Dravid's substantial contribution to the success of the team in the past. He noted that apart from being a champion cricketer, the 48-year-old also excelled in a leadership role during his playing days.

Gambhir, who has shared the dressing room with Dravid in the past, praised his work ethic and suggested that the same approach could prove beneficial for the team once again as he takes over the role of head coach.

Gambhir said:

"He was a very successful player then he became a very successful captain and I’m sure he is going to become a very successful coach as well. With him in that dressing room, I think he brings a lot of assurance, he’s played more than 100 Test matches. He’s captained the side, his work ethics were unbelievable, really hard working. So, I think he brings a lot on the table."

India's impending home series against New Zealand will be the cricketer-turned-coach's first assignment since his appointment. The two cricketing nations are slated to contest in a three-match T20I series, followed by two Test matches.

India and New Zealand to lock horns in T20I series opener on Wednesday

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the opening encounter of the highly-anticipated T20I series on Wednesday, November 17. Star opening batter Rohit Sharma has been named Virat Kohli's successor for the shortest format and will lead the team against the Kiwis.

Apart from Kohli, senior campaigners such as Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the white-ball fixtures. On the other hand, New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson.

